Weeds! They’re every gardener’s nemesis. While our gardens will likely never be completely free of all weeds, there are ways to keep them under control.
Hand pulling is, of course, the time-tested and simplest means of weed control. All you really need is a good pair of gloves, both to protect your hands and to provide a better grip on those stubborn weeds.
A cushioned pad to kneel on will make weeding easier on your knees when using hand-held tools, and choosing long-handled garden tools rather than hand-held ones can make it easier on your back.
Whatever method you choose, start the battle as soon as you can once weeds begin to emerge. Continue throughout the season as new weeds appear.
There’s nothing quite so disheartening as stepping into the garden to see a bed covered in newly sprouted, uninvited seedlings. Hand pulling them at this stage may be impractical, and certainly will be tedious, due to both their size and number.
Making use of appropriate gardening tools can make the job much easier. A traditional garden hoe or rake can remove weeds by chopping or pulling them from the soil. A stirrup hoe (a long-handled tool with a two-sided blade resembling a stirrup) will allow you to easily behead smaller weeds by running it back and forth beneath the surface of dry soil or mulch.
A twist-action, long-handled hand tiller can make removal of weeds with taproots, such as dandelion or thistle, quick work. The claw-like garden cultivator or a hand rake work well to remove creeping weeds like ground ivy. And weeding after it rains will make most weeds easier to pull.
Perennial weeds often spread by runner, and leaving some of the root may result in a reappearance of that weed. Don’t be discouraged. Pull it again, getting as much of the root as you can.
Each time the plant regenerates, it uses stored nutrients. If you are as persistent as that pesky weed, it will become weaker and weaker, until it gives up and dies.
Of course, the best strategy is to stop weeds before they start. Be sure to pull or cut off weeds before they flower and produce seed. If you compost your yard waste, avoid adding any seed-containing materials to your compost pile unless you’re certain the temperature of the pile will be hot enough, long enough to kill any seeds.
Planting garden beds densely will discourage the growth of weeds. Fewer airborne weed seeds will reach the soil, and those that do will be less likely to germinate if crowded out by the plants you intend to grow.
Making use of short-growing ground cover plants beneath trees or on hillsides will do the same. In the off-season consider using cover crops to crowd out weeds.
Perhaps the best investment you can make in your battle against weeds is mulch. Lots of it. Mulch prevents light from reaching weed seeds already present in soil. This is particularly important if you’ve overturned or tilled the soil, exposing previously buried seeds to conditions favorable to germination.
Finally, if you don’t plan on working in a bed yet, don’t allow weeds to take over. Mow or use a string trimmer to keep them under control, slow their growth, and prevent them from going to seed before you’re ready to clear the area and plant.
For more information on identifying weeds in your garden and composting garden waste, check out the University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener gardening resources page at www.uvm.edu/extension/mastergardener/gardening-resources.
Deborah J. Benoit is a UVM Extension Master Gardener from North Adams, Massachusetts, who is part of the Bennington County chapter.
