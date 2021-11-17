BURLINGTON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Vermont has dropped — at least for the time being — the lone criminal case it filed after an early morning raid last month in Rutland City that uncovered possible evidence of gun violations and drug and human trafficking.
Jackson “Sunny” Grant, 37, of Brooklyn, was named in a federal criminal complaint with being a convicted felon in possession of a 9 mm handgun during the raid led by special agents from Homeland Security Investigations on Oct. 22. Two neighboring homes — 47 Baxter and 146 Maple streets — were hit during the early morning swoop.
Prior to executing a search warrant at the Maple Street apartment, law enforcement had received indicators that women might be confined there against their will, officials said. HSI and police found evidence signifying potential human trafficking, including a padlocked apartment door and multiple chain-link storage areas. Several women were identified and interviewed.
“New York authorities are pursuing parole violations for Grant. The government will continue the investigation of Grant’s activities in Vermont,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf wrote in the notice of dismissal.
During a federal court hearing on Oct. 26, he had requested up to 10 days to explore whether New York parole authorities would be interested in taking custody of Grant again.
Grant was convicted for assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon in Kings County, New York, in 2016, records show, HSI Special Agent Seth Fiore said. Grant was sentenced to six years in prison and was recently released on parole, records show.
Grant, also known as “Jay,” left the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town on Tuesday in the company of two New York officers, a prison representative told the Rutland Herald.
Grant said he had been staying at an apartment on Baxter Street for about a week before the raid, HSI said.
A HSI spokesman, who had said after the raid it would take time to sort through the evidence seized and statements provided, repeated on Wednesday that the investigation was ongoing.
It was unclear Wednesday if any citations were issued or state charges filed in connection with the raid. Attempts to reach State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy were unsuccessful.
Three women, including two locals, were discovered behind a padlocked apartment door, Rutland City Police said.
The gun linked to Grant was found in a living room couch at 47 Baxter Street, Homeland Security said.
Van der Graaf had maintained Grant was a danger to the community and a risk to flee. The veteran prosecutor said the mix of guns and drugs also is a dangerous situation.
While Grant was charged with only the gun case, he “faces the potential of being charged with other serious crimes, including drug trafficking,” Van der Graaf said in court papers
Van de Graaf added, “the evidence showing that Grant possessed a firearm and dealt drugs while on parole undercuts any basis that Grant would abide by this Court’s release conditions.”
Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle did agree to the 10-day hold request. It gave New York Parole officials time to seek Grant’s return.
A Vermont Drug Task Force detective reported he found hundreds of bags of suspected heroin and a large amount of cash in a black backpack during the raid, which included state, county and local police.
A second firearm, more cash, four smartphones and one flip phone also were confiscated, officials said.
A woman was found by investigators in a back bedroom, and another woman was found nearby, HSI reported.
The first woman acknowledged she had allowed various people to stay at her apartment and she had been provided an older gun that was in a bag in the living room, court records show.
Several men were found at the Maple Street apartment and were detained, officials said.
