Fourteen percent of Vermonters on food assistance could find themselves booted off by proposed changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The Trump administration has proposed the changes, and a report by Mathematica and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation released this week found it would mean an end to food assistance for 3.6 million people nationwide, with individual states seeing varying impact. Vermont's 14% put it well ahead of the national average of about 9%. Those involved in feeding impoverished Vermonters on the local level decried the proposal Thursday.
In Rutland, BROC works under contract for the state to sign people up for the food assistance program and help them renew their memberships.
"Our goal is to have 100 people a year that we do out of our shop," Executive Director Tom Donahue said. "We also screen everyone coming through our food shelf, which is thousands, to make sure they receive that assistance."
Donahue said neither the local food shelves nor the federal program are enough to meet the need on their own.
"Combined, it's more helpful," he said. "Cutting back on (SNAP) would be difficult for people in Vermont and across the nation. It seems unusual in a time when we're trying to strengthen the country in many different ways, to cut back on feeding Americans. ... Reducing access is undermining the fabric of our neighborhoods."
Donahue said how much the program provides varies significantly based on household size, income and expenses, but the average monthly benefit per household is $235 a month.
"Not (a lot) if you're eating healthy," he said. "The problem is, to stretch those dollars, people are eating a lot of really bad food. ... Then you end up with other problems."
Donahue's counterpart in Barre, Capstone Community Action executive director Sue Minter, said the SNAP proposal was one in a series from the Trump Administration aimed at reducing people's access to social services.
"They're doing it in a way that's not putting a program on a chopping block, but very much behind the scenes," she said. "This is a very significant proposal and what we're doing now is making sure we comment and making sure our voices are known."
Public comments on the proposal are being taken at federalregister.gov.
"Whatever cuts the federal government puts in place, those will be shouldered by our Legislature and our philanthropic efforts," Minter said. "Our mission is to serve the needs. ... Our lines are not getting shorter. The idea that the war on poverty is won is ridiculous. Last year, the number of people needing assistance just to stay warm in the winter increased by 36%."
