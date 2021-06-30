BURLINGTON — A Central Vermont businessman has been arrested on federal charges of illegal importation of a controlled substance into Rutland County earlier this year.
James Bannister, owner of Active Balance Rehab in Bethel, is part of an international network of people importing, exporting and selling unapproved and misbranded drugs and controlled substances, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
He is specifically charged with only one count of knowingly and willfully importing Carisoprodol — a muscle relaxant to help block pain — into Rutland County from India on Feb. 25, the affidavit said. The affidavit does mention several other drug shipments from outside the United States were sent to Rutland.
The Feb. 25 package was declared to be “Medicine for personal use” and contained pills weighing almost two pounds, wrote Special Agent Derek Roy, a criminal investigator with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Based on his training and experience, Roy said that weight is more consistent for distribution and not personal use.
During the investigation, law enforcement “seized parcels containing misbranded prescription drugs and/or controlled substances sent to Bannister,” Roy wrote.
Bannister used a mailbox service at the UPS Store in the Rutland Shopping Plaza in downtown Rutland for the pill deliveries, court records show. After the February seizure a UPS store employee reported recalling four other similar packages arriving, records show.
Active Balance Rehab was registered with the state on Jan. 2, 2017, and is at 26 Poplar Manor Road in Bethel, corporation records show.
Carisoprodol requires a prescription from an authorized medical professional, Roy wrote. Roy said a check with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Vermont showed Bannister did not have a drug license.
Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspection Services began the investigation in June 2020 and the affidavit mentions one package destined for Bannister on Sept. 7, 2020.
The affidavit also noted a package containing Tramadol — an opioid — was seized Oct. 27, 2020, from the mailbox maintained by Bannister, but it was addressed to JB Beauty Solutions. The parcel was declared as “Supplement.”
An identical Tramadol package was shipped Nov. 3 to “Balance Active” at the Rutland address, according to Roy.
Bannister appeared briefly in federal court in Burlington on Wednesday afternoon and was released on strict conditions. They include Bannister enroll in a residential treatment program as soon as a bed is available and to take all medications as prescribed by his treatment provider.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle also ordered Bannister to refrain from all alcohol, not to possess any firearms or weapons, to stay within Vermont and to not be arrested for any new crimes.
He was not asked to enter a plea. His next court hearing is July 20, Doyle said.
Bannister had been due in federal court Tuesday afternoon, but the hearing was postponed and he was lodged overnight at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
