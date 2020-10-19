MONTPELIER — Wednesday begins the first in a series of virtual forums centered around climate changed, hosted by Renewable Energy Vermont featuring local and federal figures.
REV2020 begins at 9 a.m. with Richard Glick, commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, as keynote speaker. His talk will center around the dynamic between state and federal energy regulators as well as how to remove barriers to developing new energy technologies.
Shortly after 10 a.m. begins the Spark Discussion Panel featuring Lisa Martine Jenkins, of Morning Consult; Katherine Blunt, of The Wall Street Journal; Michael Shank, of the Carbon Neutral Cities Alliance; Phoebe Sweet, of Climate Nexus; and Maggie Gendron, of the Greater Washington Partnership.
Moderating the panel will be Jen Bristol, of the Solar Energy Industry Association. The speakers will discuss effective methods for helping “climate champions,” influencing public opinion, and shaping the perceptions of voters.
People can register for the event by visiting revconference.org/agenda
