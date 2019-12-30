Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.