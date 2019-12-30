A fire destroyed the kitchen at the Tokyo House.
The downtown sushi restaurant caught fire early Sunday morning. The restaurant has closed as a result, but the building owner said Monday he expects it to reopen. Rutland City Fire Chief James Larsen said the building was empty at the time and the cause was pinpointed as an electrical issue with a compressor atop a walk-in cooler.
“There were combustible materials near the compressor and that’s where all the heavy damage is,” Larsen said. “The entire kitchen’s devastated. There is significant smoke damage throughout Tokyo House and smoke damage in the other three occupancies. ... The fire damage was all limited to Tokyo House.”
However, Larson said the other three parts of the building — an office, a bankruptcy court hearing room and a vacant unit — were habitable.
Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the area at around 4:30 a.m. and arrived to find the windows warm to the touch. Forcing their way in, they found “significant fire” inside. With help on-scene from the Rutland Town and West Rutland departments, crews knocked down the fire and vented out the smoke.
Larsen said the fire could easily have turned into a disaster.
“All of downtown poses a challenge. The challenge is that many of the buildings have been renovated and rehabbed and there are issues with building upkeep and other things.”
A challenge particular to Tokyo House, Larsen said, was its lack of sprinklers — it instead had a chemical fire retardant system over the stove — away from the point of origin of the fire.
“Auto sprinklers could have limited the damage,” he said. “I am an advocate for fire sprinklers in commercial occupancies.”
Building owner David Nelson — whose office is in the building — said Monday it was too early to give an estimate of the damages.
“The adjuster is coming tomorrow morning and I think we might have a better idea what we’re in for as far as replacement,” he said. “The (restaurant) owners did tell me they want to rebuild and reopen and they’d rather do it sooner rather than later.”
Nelson praised the fire department’s response.
“If it wasn’t for the amazing job the fire department did, we wouldn’t have this building,” he said. “We really don’t appreciate what a professional fire department we have until we see them in action and we’re blessed we have such professional people here in the city.”
