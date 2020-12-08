Imagine the delicious Italian flavors of an antipasto platter on a skewer. Such a beautiful and colorful presentation really adds a great pop of color to your buffet table. You can make as many or few skewers as you like. The process is the same.
Antipasto Skewers
— 24-ounce package of refrigerated fresh mini cheese tortellini
— 3/4 cup Italian salad dressing
— 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
— Pimento-stuffed green olives
— Sliced salami, cut into fourths
— Sliced Provolone cheese, cut into fourths
Prepare the tortellini according to package directions. Drain and rinse in cool water, and drain again.
Place tortellini in a bowl. Pour the salad dressing over the pasta and toss to coat. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and toss again. Cover the bowl and refrigerate overnight.
When ready to assemble the skewers, place one olive onto the skewer, followed by a tortellini. Fold the salami quarter slice in half and thread it onto the skewer. Fold the Provolone quarter slice in half and do the same. Repeat with another salami slice and then another green olive.
Repeat the process with the remaining ingredients. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. She won the Duke Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
