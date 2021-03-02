For years, I had thought about cooking a rabbit. I searched through my cookbook collection and found this recipe from Emeril Lagasse for Rabbit Fricassee.
If you’ve never cooked a rabbit, give this recipe a try. Check the freezer section of your grocery store for dressed rabbits.
Rabbit Fricassee
— 1/2 cup vegetable oil
— 2 rabbits, rinsed and cut into 8 pieces each
— 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
— 2 cups chopped yellow onions
— 1 cup chopped celery
— ½ cup chopped green bell peppers
— 1 bunch green onions, chopped (green and white parts separated)
— 2 garlic cloves
— 1 teaspoon Emeril’s Essence Seasoning
— 4 cups chicken broth, plus more if necessary
— Cooked white rice
Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large, heavy pot or Dutch oven. Add the rabbit and cook until lightly browned, about 5 minutes on each side. Transfer the rabbit to a plate lined with paper towels.
Reduce the heat to medium, add the flour and continuously stir to make a golden-brown roux, about 10 minutes. Add the onions, celery, bell peppers, white parts of the green onions, garlic and Emeril’s Essence Seasoning. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables are very soft, about 10 minutes.
Stir in the broth and bring to a boil. Lower the heat. Return the rabbit to the pot and simmer, covered, until the rabbit is very tender, about 3 hours, adding more broth as necessary if the mixture becomes too dry.
Add green parts of the green onions to the rabbit and cook for 15 minutes. Serve the rabbit and gravy over rice.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
