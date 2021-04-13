Sweet Harold says he’s sure my brain works 24/7 with food ideas or recipes. If so, that would explain this week’s column.
Breakfast is his favorite meal of the day, and no, I’ve never known him to turn down a breakfast casserole or quiche.
Last week, I was pondering a new French toast recipe when I had the random idea to develop a few recipes for lunch or dinnertime quiches.
Before we get to the recipe, a few tips: If you have a favorite pie crust recipe, of course, mix and roll out the dough. If you’re pressed for time, use a frozen crust. If you like the convenience of the refrigerated crust that you can roll out to fit your favorite pie plate, do it! I’m definitely not going to be the Pie Crust Judge. Remember, my family and friends refer to my homemade pie crusts as “rustic,” which means they are far from the perfect pastry, but they love me anyway. Don’t stress over the crust, OK?
A blind-baking technique will help develop a more substantial crust that will hold up to the filling. Line the pastry shell with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. The foil weighs down the crust, which will prevent it from bubbling up or blistering. Or you can use pie weights or dried beans on top of the foil. Bake 8 minutes at 325 degrees F on a baking sheet. Remove the foil or pie weights. Bake 5 to 6 minutes more or until the crust is lightly browned. Remove from the oven. The pastry shell should still be hot when the filling is added. Also, unless you’re super pinched for time, remove the quiche from the oven and let the inside continue to “cook” while the exterior cools to a warm temperature.
Crab and Artichoke Quiche
There’s nothing like adding crab as an ingredient to elevate the entire dish. This is a rich and decadent quiche.
— 1 pastry shell (follow the blind bake method above)
— 6 ounces snow crab (you can use canned, but drain well)
— 4 ounces artichoke hearts, drained
— 4 eggs
— 2 cups half-and-half
— 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
— 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
Arrange crab and artichokes in the prepared pie crust. In a bowl, combine eggs and half-and-half. Stir in cheese and dill. Slowly pour over the crab/artichokes.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes, or until quiche is puffed and lightly browned. After resting, garnish with fresh dill when serving.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
