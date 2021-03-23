After the cold and dreary days of winter, it’s always such a joy when the days begin to lengthen and spring arrives.
Lawn and garden centers are often overrun with impatient customers who can’t wait until that last freeze is behind us to begin choosing plants and flowers for the porches, decks and flower beds.
And don’t forget those herbs. I count myself in that group!
The meals we enjoy during the wintertime are often carb-heavy and precisely what we crave as comfort food. This recipe features fresh veggies and showcases my personal spring vegetable: asparagus.
Creamy Vegetable Pasta
This is a deliciously easy weeknight meal. You can add more or less of the vegetables that you like. If you don’t like carrots, add more peas or vice versa. Feel like adding mushrooms; go right ahead!
Don’t be alarmed by the amount of spinach. Trust me, right when you think it’s never going to shrink down, it will.
Don’t forget to salt the pasta water. It’s the perfect time to get the flavor into those noodles.
— 16 ounces wide egg noodles
— 2 tablespoons olive oil
— 5 green onions, white and some green, thinly sliced
— 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
— 1 pound asparagus, washed, trimmed, and sliced on the bias about 1 inch in length
— Two 6-ounce bags baby spinach
— 1 cup frozen green peas and carrots, thawed
— 3 tablespoon unsalted butter, cubed
— 15-ounce container ricotta cheese
— 1⁄3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
— Salt and freshly ground black pepper
— 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
— A squeeze (or three) of lemon juice
— Additional grated Parmesan for topping
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Then drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.
While pasta cooks, heat olive oil in a large deep skillet. Add the green onions and sage and cook over high heat until lightly browned. This will take about 2 to 3 minutes. Add asparagus and cook for an additional 3 to 4 minutes, stirring constantly.
Lower heat to medium-high and add spinach by handfuls and cook, stirring until wilted. Add the drained pasta, green peas, butter and ricotta. Stir gently and add ¾ cup of the pasta water. Season generously with salt and pepper, and add Parmesan cheese. Cook over moderately low heat until the sauce is thick and creamy. Add the remaining pasta water if needed. Serve immediately and top with red pepper flakes, lemon juice and additional cheese if you’d like.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
