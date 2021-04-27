My family and friends enjoy the creamy chicken enchiladas that I occasionally cook. Instead of using traditional tortillas for this recipe, I went outside the box. I decided jumbo pasta shells would be the vessels to hold all of that rich and creamy chicken filling.
The next time your local grocery store has chicken breasts on sale, keep this recipe in mind. You also can use chicken thighs if you’d rather. If you’re pressed for time, rotisserie chicken will work just fine.
Creamy Chicken and Green Chile Enchilada Stuffed Shells
— 3 cups of cooked chicken, cut into 1/2 inch cubes
— 8 ounces cream cheese
— 2 garlic cloves, minced
— 4 ounces canned diced green chilies
— 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese, divided
— 6-8 ounces can green enchilada sauce OR salsa verde, divided
— 16-18 large pasta shells, cooked and drained
— Chopped cilantro for garnish if desired
In a large skillet, add the chicken and cream cheese over medium-low heat. As the cream cheese begins to soften, frequently stir to incorporate the chicken into the cream cheese.
Next, add the garlic and diced green chiles, 1/4 cup of the pepper jack cheese and 2 tablespoons of the sauce. Stir to combine and remove from the heat.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a small casserole dish (9-by-11-inch) with nonstick spray. Pour in just enough enchilada sauce (or salsa verde if using) to thinly cover the bottom of the casserole dish.
Very carefully, spoon the filling into the prepared shells. As each shell is filled, place it into the casserole dish. When all the filling has been used, use a spoon and drizzle the remainder of the enchilada sauce evenly over the shells. Top the filled pasta shells with the remaining pepper jack cheese.
Bake for 10 to 15 minutes until the shells are hot all the way through. Remove from oven and garnish with chopped cilantro.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
