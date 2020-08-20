The Green Mountain Power Food Challenge is going cash-only.
"It used to be literally a food drive," organizer Steve Costello said Thursday. "Sports teams, the Rotary Club would collect food and we'd donate 25 cents per item."
This year, the event is challenging local organizations to raise the most money in cash donations to the Rutland Community Cupboard. The challenge began Thursday and runs through Sept. 30. Donations may be made securely through the Community Cupboard website (rutlandcommunitycupboard.org) or by sending a check to Community Cupboard/GMP Challenge, 65 River St., Rutland, VT 05701. GMP will make a donation from its charitable fund to the Cupboard for every donation made.
Prior to the pandemic, organizations had already begun shifting from food drives toward fundraisers because for what a donor might spend buying food at a grocery store, nonprofits could get more buying through the Vermont Food Bank. That was why Pack the Paramount became "The 'New'ly Wed Game."
"Pack the Paramount did it three years ago," Costello said, "This one hung on in its original form until COVID forced the change. They don't want people coming and dropping off the food, and money is more valuable."
"The 'New'ly Wed Game," which used local couples in a format modeled after TV's "The Newlywed Game" and raised money for the three main Rutland food shelves, is also going to have to adapt to the pandemic, Costello said, because they won't be able to have it at the Paramount Theatre.
"We're looking at a way to potentially keep the format the same but do it in a different way in terms of audience," he said.
Organizer Terry Jaye said Stuff-A-Bus, for which donations are collected at a bus parked outside a local supermarket as Jaye broadcasts on WJJR, is going a similar route.
"We actually thought about not doing it," he said. "'Where'd you get sick?' 'Stuff-A-Bus' - nobody wants that ... Yet these agencies need things now more than ever."
Jaye said the exact format is still being worked out, and that he still plans to broadcast from a bus as monetary donations come in.
However, the help comes, staff at local nonprofits say it is desperately needed. Rebekah Stephens, executive director of the Community Cupboard, said demand has continued to rise since the start of the pandemic.
"It's actually higher than it was last month," she said. "We did 14,000 items out of the shop last month. We're at 11,000 items today. ... We're seeing more families every day, new faces."
Stephens said her impression is, the rising demand is driven almost entirely by the economic fallout of the pandemic, with people seeing furloughs turn into layoffs or having their businesses increasingly struggle.
"We're all in this together," she said. "Right now, there are some people who need a little more help than usual and if we can help, that's what we should do."
