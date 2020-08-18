TIP OF THE WEEK
‘Power’ breakfast foods to start your school day
Across the country, millions of students are set to begin the new school year, some virtually because of COVID-19.
Students will be faced with new routines this school year, whether they are remote or not, and starting the day with a healthy breakfast is still important.
Breakfast is the meal that fuels the beginning of the school day. Numerous studies have shown that students who eat breakfast perform better academically than students who don’t.
Experts say whole grains, fiber and protein make up the best fuel to rev up the brain in the morning.
Here are a few “power” breakfasts to use to start the school day, according to SuperHealthyKids.com.
— Quick scrambled eggs with a side of toast and fruit.
— Egg on an English muffin. Eggs can be made in advance and you can add any desired toppings.
— Oatmeal is versatile and allows you many different options. Try cooking oatmeal in the oven to save you time. Combine 1 cup of oatmeal, 2.5 cups of water and a pinch of salt in a microwave-safe bowl that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Bake it at 250 degrees for about 30 minutes.
— Muffins can be made ahead and frozen to use whenever you need them.
— Whole wheat toast is another versatile option with nearly endless flavor combinations.
— Breakfast burritos can be anything you want it to be. Let your on-hand ingredients inspire different combinations.
— Whole wheat pancakes can be made in advance and frozen to defrost as needed.
DRINK
Personal alcohol illegal on airplanes
While most airlines aren’t selling alcohol in the economy cabins during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is illegal for passengers to bring their own alcohol on board an airplane.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, “No person may drink any alcoholic beverage aboard an aircraft unless the certified holder operation the aircraft has served that beverage to him.”
FUN FACT
Good eggs
To test the freshness of your eggs, put them in a glass of cold water. The fresher the egg, the faster it will fall to the bottom. Any eggs that float should be thrown out.
