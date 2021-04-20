TIP OF THE WEEK
Smarter ways to snack
Snacking is inevitable. Whether a need for nourishment or out of boredom, there are many motivations for grabbing a quick bite between meals.
Even though we are bound to snack, here are a few smarter ways to satiate your snacking urge, according to Harvard Medical School:
— Go for the grain. Whole-grain snacks can give you some energy with staying power. Try some whole-grain low-salt pretzels or tortilla chips, or a serving of high-fiber cereals.
— Bring back breakfast. Many breakfast foods can be repurposed as a nutritious snack later in the day. How about a slice of whole-grain toast topped with low-sugar jam? Low-sugar granola also makes a quick snack.
— Try a “high-low” combination. Combine a small amount of something with healthy fat, like peanut butter, with a larger amount of something very light, like apple slices or celery sticks.
— Go nuts. Unsalted nuts and seeds make great snacks. Almonds, walnuts, peanuts, roasted pumpkin seeds, cashews, hazelnuts, filberts, and other nuts and seeds contain many beneficial nutrients and are more likely to leave you feeling full (unlike chips or pretzels). Nuts have lots of calories, though, so keep portion sizes small.
— The combo snack. Try to have more than just one macronutrient (protein, fat, carbohydrate) at each snacking session. For example, have a few nuts (protein and fat) and some grapes (carbohydrates). Or try some whole-grain crackers (carbohydrate) with some low-fat cheese (protein and fat). It will keep you feeling satisfied.
— Snack mindfully. Don’t eat your snack while doing something else —like surfing the internet, watching TV, or working at your desk. Instead, stop what you’re doing for a few minutes and eat your snack like you would a small meal.
DRINK
Espresso stamps
The U.S. Postal Service recently released a line of four Espresso Drinks Forever stamps, featuring espresso, cappuccino, caffe latte and caffe mocha. The designs were created by artist Terry Allen with the style of 1920s and 1930s advertising in mind.
FUN FACT: Broccoli
The word broccoli comes from the Italian world “broccolo,” which means “the flowering top of a cabbage.”
