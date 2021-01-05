Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.