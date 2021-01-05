TIP OF THE WEEK
Foods to help you get better sleep
According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, about 30% of adults experience symptoms of insomnia. While there are many contributing factors to insomnia, your diet can be a big one.
With that in mind, here are a few foods that can help you get a better night’s sleep, according to the Sleep Foundation:
1. Kiwi: Kiwifruit possess numerous vitamins and minerals, most notably vitamins C and E as well as potassium and folate. Some research has found that eating kiwi can improve sleep. In a study, people who ate two kiwis one hour before bedtime found that they fell asleep faster, slept more, and had better sleep quality.
2. Tart cherries and tart cherry juice: Several studies have found sleep benefits for people who drink tart cherry juice. In one study, people who drank two one-cup servings of tart cherry juice per day were found to have more total sleep time and higher sleep efficiency.
3. Fatty fish: A research study found that fatty fish may be a good food for better sleep. The study over a period of months found that people who ate salmon three times per week had better overall sleep as well as improved daytime functioning.
4. Nuts: Nuts like almonds, walnuts, pistachios and cashews are often considered to be a good food for sleep. Though the exact amounts can vary, nuts contain melatonin as well as essential minerals like magnesium and zinc that are essential to a range of bodily processes.
DRINK
Pepsi announces new drink flavor
The soda giant recently announced they will introduce a new flavor in 2021 — “Cocoa” cola. The new Pepsi flavor will be flavored with chocolate and marshmallows.
FUN FACT
Eggs
If you need to test the freshness of your eggs, put them in a glass of cold water.
The fresher the egg, the faster it will fall to the bottom. Any eggs that float should be thrown out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.