Shopping tips for healthier eating
Making the decision to get more fruits and vegetables into your diet is easy. What’s not so easy is actually getting started. Here are a few tips to help you navigate the supermarket aisles for the healthiest options, according to the Better Health Channel:
— Make a list: Before you go food shopping, plan your meals for the week.
— Choose the low-fat option: For example, select low-fat milk, cheese, yogurt, salad dressings and gravies.
— Buy leaner cuts of meat: If unsure, look for the Heart Foundation tick of approval.
— Opt for “skin off”: Chicken skin contains loads of calories and saturated fat, so skinless chicken breasts are a healthier choice.
— Beware of salt hidden in processed meats: Limit your consumption of salami, ham, corned beef, bacon, smoked salmon, frankfurts and chicken loaf.
— Purchase fresh or frozen vegetables: Canned and pickled vegetables tend to be high in added salt.
— Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold: When transporting food between the supermarket and your home, make sure high-risk foods (such as meats, dairy products and seafood) are kept out of the “temperature danger zone.”
— Look for food bargains: Bulk-buy nutritious meal ingredients at markets and supermarkets. Non-perishable options with long shelf lives include dried vegetables, beans, legumes and dried pasta.
DRINK
Artificial and real sugar linked to heart problems
Drinks sweetened with artificial or real sugar could both be linked to heart problems, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study surveyed 100,000 participants and found that beverages with real sugar or with a sugar substitute were both associated with a higher risk of heart disease. Researchers said that between 20% and 35% of people who drink beverages with real sugar or a sugar substitute are higher risk of having a heart event compared to people who don’t.
FUN FACT
Sound can influence taste
High-frequency sounds enhance the sweetness in food, while low frequencies bring out the bitterness.
