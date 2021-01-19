TIP OF THE WEEK
Smoking meats correctly
Smoking food does take awhile, but you don’t have to be a pitmaster to enjoy the deliciousness of your favorite meats. Here’s how you can get started on smoking, according to TheManual.com:
— Pick meats that will benefit from the slow-cooking process. Don’t shy away from cuts with lots of connective tissue and fat known as “marbling.” A generous marble will make the finished product more succulent. Some meats to use include beef brisket, pork shoulder, thick steaks, tri-tip, chuckeye or chicken breast.
— Brining your meat keeps it from drying out during the smoking process. Brine is salty water, but adding herbs and spices can enhance the flavor. For optimal moisture retention, soak your meat in a brine for 10-12 hours before smoking. To make a good base, add 3 tablespoons of salt to 1 quart of water, then throw in whatever else you prefer.
— Keep your temperature between 212 degrees Fahrenheit and 230 degrees Fahrenheit for the best results. These lower temperatures generally won’t cause the meat’s cell walls to burst, which helps make the meat more succulent and allows it to retain nutrients.
DRINK
Probiotic coffee and tea
Food scientists at the National University of Singapore recently announced they have created new probiotic coffee and tea drinks that contain more than 1 billion units of gut-friendly live probiotics. While traditional probiotic carriers like yogurts and cultured milk are dairy-based products, researchers said their coffee and tea drinks are non-dairy and plant-based beverages can be stored chilled or at room temperature for more than 14 weeks.
FUN FACT
Cheese
Cheese is the most stolen food in the world. About 4% of all cheese made around the globe ends up being stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.