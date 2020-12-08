TIP OF THE WEEK
Foods to boost energy
Because the winter months tend to be darker and we aren’t getting as much sunlight, many people can feel tired and sluggish at this time of the year.
During these months, our bodies produce more melatonin, which leads to excessive feelings of fatigue and tiredness.
Although we all have to wait for spring to get more sunlight, there are a few foods that can help boost your energy during the cold winter months, according to nutritionists:
1. Coffee/tea: Caffeine boosts energy levels, but people should not exceed more than four cups of coffee a day.
2. Eggs: Good sources of protein and leucine, eggs can help give you a more sustained level of energy.
3. Legumes: Black beans, lentils, chickpeas and kidney beans, are good sources of B vitamins, fiber and protein. Vitamin B helps the body to convert the food we eat into energy.
4. Salmon: A good source of B vitamins, protein and healthy fats, salmon can also aid in satiety from the protein and fat.
5. Barley: Complex carbohydrates, such as 100% whole grains, have the potential to digest slower which can provide more lasting energy.
6. Spinach: Along with providing strength and energy, spinach is a good source of B vitamins and iron.
7. Raspberries: These fruits have one of the highest fiber amounts, with 8 grams per cup.
DRINK
Carbonated drinks
This year alone, the average American will drink about 149 liters of carbonated soft drinks, which equates to nearly 40 gallons.
FUN FACT
Chimichanga
An exclamation coined in the 1950s by a cook who was trying not to curse in front of some family members, chimichanga means “thingamajig.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.