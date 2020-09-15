TIP OF THE WEEK
Foods you shouldn’t keep in the fridge
While refrigerating food reduces bacteria growth and food spoilage, not all your groceries belong in the fridge.
Here are a few foods that you shouldn’t keep in the refrigerator and will free up more space, according to TimesOfIndia.com:
— Melons: Melons of any kind should not be kept in the fridge. Instead, they should be kept on the countertop to retain the flavor.
— Bread: When you keep bread in the refrigerator, it goes stale much more quickly. Instead, fresh bread should always be stored in a cool, dry space.
— Onions: They are best kept in a dry and dark place where they don’t sprout and are ventilated. Also, if you need only half an onion, you can cover it in foil paper and store in your refrigerator.
— Herbs: Herbs can wilt easily when refrigerated. You can keep some of hard herbs like rosemary, thyme and oregano in the refrigerator by wrapping in a paper towel and storing in an airtight jar.
— Honey: Refrigeration can hamper the taste of honey. To enjoy its true flavors, keep the honey jar in a dark and cool spot.
— Avocado: If the avocado is unripe, do not leave them in the refrigerator, as it can take a lot of time in the ripening process. Keep them on the countertop for better flavor.
— Potato: To maintain the texture of potatoes, its better to keep them at the room temperature. When kept in the refrigerator, it can lead to spoilage, as cold temperature turns the starch into sugar.
— Chocolates kept in the refrigerator can tamper the taste and color. You can protect your chocolate by keeping them in a cool, dry place or in an air-tight container.
DRINK
Alcohol and obesity
According to a new study conducted by the National Medical Centre in South Korea, people who drink a bottle of beer or a small glass of wine each day are up to 25% more likely to be obese. Researchers also found that even moderate drinking (14 units spread out over the week) can lead to obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.
FUN FACT
What is white chocolate?
Despite the name, white chocolate doesn’t contain any real chocolate. It is made up of a blend of sugar, milk products, vanilla, lecithin and cocoa butter.
