TIP OF THE WEEK
Foods that can help reduce stress
Along with helping to counter inflammation throughout the body, helping to control hormone levels, and control increased appetite and weight gain, eating a well-balanced diet can reduce your stress levels.
Here are a few foods you can eat to help reduce your stress, according to dietitians:
— Oily fish: Anchovies, sardines and herring, in addition to salmon, trout and mackerel, are a rich source of stress-busting omega-3 fatty acids known as DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid).
— Shellfish: Mussels, clams and oysters are rich in vitamin B12 in addition to omega-3s, which are both prominent nutrients in diets connected with lower anxiety.
— More vitamin C: Foods such as red and green peppers, oranges, grapefruit and kiwi are rich in vitamin C, which in high doses has antidepressant effects and improves mood, and may be helpful in treating stress-related disorders.
— Healthy carbs: Carbohydrates can help to boost serotonin production in the brain, which helps in influencing your mood. Serotonin has a calming effect and also promotes sleep and relaxation.
— Fermented foods: Fermented foods such as yogurt, kombucha, kefir, tempeh and sauerkraut contain gut-friendly bacteria known as probiotics, which have the ability to reduce stress and cortisol levels.
— Tea: Green, black and oolong teas are rich in theanine, an amino acid that helps reduce stress and promote calm feelings. These teas are also rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce oxidative stress in the body, which helps protect against disease.
DRINK
Tea for headaches
If you are in need of quick relief for a headache, you can make a cup of tea instead of reaching for a pill. Feverfew, peppermint and ginger tea contain medicinal properties that help relax muscle stiffness and relax blood vessels to help improve blood flow to the brain, researchers say.
FUN FACT
Pound cake
The early recipes of pound cake called for 1 pound of butter, 1 pound of eggs and 1 pound of sugar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.