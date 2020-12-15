TIP OF THE WEEK
Foods to help you gain weight, build muscle
For some, dieting means gaining weight and building muscle. While strength training helps with slowing muscle loss that comes with age, strengthens your muscles and connective tissues, increases bone density, cuts your risk of injury, and can help with arthritis pain, eating certain foods can also assist in building muscle.
Here are a few foods that can help you gain weight safely, according to TimesofIndia.com:
1. Eggs: One of the healthiest muscle-building foods, eggs can provide a combination of good proteins and healthy fats.
2. Bananas: A good source of healthy carbohydrates, consumed in the right way, bananas can help you gain weight and muscle mass.
3. Red meat: The leucine and creatine in red meat plays a significant role in boosting muscle mass.
4. Chicken breast: This lean protein helps you gain good calories and boosts muscle mass.
5. Nuts and nut butters: The polyunstaturated fats in nuts add healthy calories to your diet. Two handfuls per day with a meal or as a snack can quickly add hundreds of calories.
6. Salmon: Along with other fatty fishes, salmon is an excellent source of protein and healthy fats.
7. Whole grain bread: The complex carbohydrates in whole grain bread help promote weight gain.
8. Potatoes: This root vegetable, and others, provides carbs and complex sugars. These help you gain weight and increase muscle glycogen stores.
DRINK
Binge drinking increasing every week, study says
According to researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Public Health, harmful drinking among adults increases the longer they spend at home in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The study found that the odds of increased alcohol intake overall for binge drinkers was more than double that of people who did not drink excessively, 60% vs. 28%.
FUN FACT
The difference between cilantro and coriander
In the U.S., cilantro is the plant’s leaves and stems, while coriander is the name of the dried seeds, according to Healthline.com.
