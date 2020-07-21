TIP OF THE WEEK
How to use a food scale
Increased meal portion sizes have long been linked as a contributing factor to the American obesity problem. Studies have found that addressing meal portion size might be an effective tool for weight management, but most Americans do not understand the difference between portion size and serving size, according to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.
One way you can track your portion sizes and help manage your weight is by using a food scale for the ingredients you use in a recipe.
Here are a few tips on how to use a food scale, according to Livestrong.com.
1. Determine the type of food scale you want to use: Options include digital, spring and weight scales.
2. Zero out your scale: Depending on the type of food scale you’ve purchased, this could be as simple as turning the scale on and waiting until the display registers “0.” For spring and weight scales, you might need to turn a knob on the scale to 0.
3. Weigh the bowl or container you will use to store the food you’re weighing: You will then subtract that amount from the number the scale registers when you add food to it.
4. Place your food portion in the container on the scale: If you are using a weight or spring scale, give the scale a few moments to settle before reading the weight. If you are using a digital scale, you will either see the weight displayed automatically, or you may have to enter a special code that indicates the type of food you’re weighing into the scale.
5. Rule of thumb: Weight meat after cooking, but grains, fresh fruits, vegetables and other items that expand after cooking should be weighed before cooking.
DRINK
Adventurous drinkers
According to a new study conducted by the Penn State Sensory Evaluation Center, pale ale and IPA beer drinkers are more likely to be risk-takers and sensation seekers. Using assessments and blind taste tests, the study found that people who seek novel sensations and perceive bitter tastes more intensely are more likely to prefer bitter, pale-ale-style beers and drink them more often.
FUN FACT
Reviving bread
If your bread goes stale, you can run it underwater or you can heat it in the oven at 300-325 degrees for 6 to 7 minutes.
