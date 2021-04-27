TIP OF THE WEEK
Foods that can help ease bloating
What you eat and drink can have a significant affect on bloating and other digestive issues.
Often caused by issues like constipation or excess gas, bloating is a common problem. But although it is common, there are many ingredients that have been shown to promote regularity, prevent fluid retention and enhance gut health.
Here are a few foods and drinks that can help with bloating, according to Healthline.com:
— Avocados
— Cucumber
— Yogurt
— Berries
— Green tea
— Celery
— Ginger
— Kombucha
— Bananas
— Papaya
— Asparagus
— Oats
— Pineapple
— Turmeric
— Quinoa
DRINK
Soda and infertility
Studies have found that excessive consumption of soda is strongly linked to infertility in both men and women. Men who consume soda regularly are at four times the risk of lowering the sperm count, motility and other parameters that affect fertility.
EASY RECIPE
Cheese Danish Squares
Makes 24 squares
— 2 (8-ounce) packages refrigerated crescent rolls
— 1 (12-ounce) container whipped cream cheese
— 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
— 1 large egg, separated
— 1 teaspoon vanilla
— 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
— 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Line the bottom with 1 package of the crescent rolls and pinch the seams together.
In a mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese, 1 cup sugar, egg yolk and vanilla. Spread the mixture over the dough in the pan. Carefully unroll the second package of crescent rolls over the filling. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg white and remaining 2 tablespoons sugar until foamy; brush over the top of the rolls. Sprinkle with the cinnamon and nuts, if desired.
Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool completely before cutting into squares. Serve.
