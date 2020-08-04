TIP OF THE WEEK
Tricks to unlock your microwave’s potential
Microwaves are arguably the most used appliance in the kitchen because of their convenience and ease. While most might think that microwaves are just for heating up leftovers or boiling water in a short amount of time, this kitchen workhorse has the potential to help you even more.
Here are a few microwave tricks that can change the way you cook, according to TasteofHome.com.
— Cook scrambled eggs: Beat two eggs, 2 tablespoons of milk and a pinch of salt and pepper in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 45 seconds, stir. Microwave until eggs are almost set, 30 to 45 seconds longer.
— Reduce onion tears: Before you chop onions, place the whole onion in the microwave for 45 seconds. By heating the onion before cutting it, you help break down the chemicals that cause your tears.
— Peel garlic: Pop a full bulb in the microwave for 20 seconds to soften it, making peeling effortless. The cloves will slide right out of their skins with no mess or sticky, smelly garlic juices.
— Squeeze more citrus juice: To get every last drop out of lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruits, microwave your citrus fruit for about 10 to 20 seconds. Then slice fruit in half and squeeze.
— Revive stale bread: Wrap stale bread in a damp paper towel, place it on a microwave-safe dish and microwave on high for 10 seconds. You can also put a glass of water in the microwave with the bread for more softness.
— Make hard taco shells: Place a tortilla inside a tall, microwave-safe cup, heat it up for about one minute.
— Make potato chips: Thinly slice a russet potato, drizzle the slices with vegetable oil and salt and lay them out on a microwave-safe dish. Cook for about 5 minutes until golden and crispy.
DRINK
Study says one drink per day is enough
According to a recent study conducted by Boston University, having two alcoholic drinks per day presented a higher risk of death due to alcohol-related heart disease, cancer and car accidents than have one drink per day.
FUN FACT
Seaweed
Carrageenan (a type of seaweed) is commonly used as a thickening and emulsifying agent in dairy and non-dairy products, such as chocolate milk, cheese, ice cream and cottage cheese.
