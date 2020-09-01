TIP OF THE WEEK
Foods to help you recover after illness, surgery
According to Healthline.com, many foods, including fruits, vegetables, healthy fats and protein sources, have been shown to reduce inflammation, improve immune function, promote healing and provide the fuel for recovery.
Here are some foods that can help your body recover from an illness or surgery, according to Healthline.com:
• Leafy green vegetables like kale, spinach, arugula, mustard greens, and Swiss chard are packed with nutrients that decrease inflammation, enhance immune function, and improve wound healing.
• Eggs: Eggs are an excellent source of highly absorbable protein (since your body needs significantly more protein following surgery), providing 6 grams per large egg (50 grams), but also nutrients that support immune health and wound healing.
• Salmon is packed with protein, B vitamins, selenium, iron, zinc, and omega-3 fats. Studies show omega-3 fats may promote wound healing, enhance immune response and reduce inflammation when taken in supplement form.
• Berries provide ample vitamin C, which promotes wound healing by stimulating the production of collagen — the most abundant protein in your body. They also pack antioxidants like anthocyanins which provide anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and immune-supporting effects.
• Sweet potatoes: Eating healthy high carb foods, such as sweet potatoes, not only provide the energy your cells require for healing but also enzymes like hexokinase and citrate synthase, which aid wound repair.
DRINK
Testing of CBD drinks finds discrepancies
Although CBD-infused drinks have become more popular, a recent study found that these drinks contain less CBD than advertised. According to Leafreport, 54% of the 20 well-known brands tested contained less CBD than advertised, and two products contained no CBD at all.
FUN FACT
Pistachios
Large groups of pistachios can spontaneously combust. The oily fibrous materials used to transport pistachio nuts can cause them to break out in flames.
