TIP OF THE WEEK
Types of eco-friendly food packaging
A staggering 60% of all plastics produced around the world are used for food packaging. Because of the environmental and human health effects of nondegradable plastic packaging, many people are trying to reduce plastic production and increase recycling — as well as promote more sustainable food packaging.
Here are a few environmentally friendly packaging alternatives, according to Healthline.com:
1. Glass containers: It’s a reusable, recyclable, and durable material that’s also easy to clean and use as transportable food packaging. Glass food and drink containers include water bottles and bento boxes. Unless broken, these containers have a lifespan 3.5 times that of plastics and can be recycled when discarded.
2. Stainless steel: Food-grade stainless steel is durable, rust-free, and heat resistant, making it a safe choice for food storage. It’s also reusable and recyclable.
3. Bamboo: Bamboo-containing food packaging includes countertop glass jars with bamboo lids, portable plastic-free lunch boxes with bamboo lids, bamboo bread boxes and bamboo serving bowls.
4. Rice husk: Rice husk is a byproduct of rice farming that’s low cost, renewable and biodegradable. Products made from this compound include sealable lunch boxes and shatterproof serving bowls.
5. Gelatin films: Gelatin films are filled with antimicrobial cellulose, which inhibits the growth of common pathogens that cause foodborne illness, including Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli. These active fillers make gelatin films safer alternatives to conventional plastics.
DRINK
Moderate drinking might help your heart
According to a new study presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session, researchers found that moderate alcohol consumption is linked to a lower risk of death from heart disease. The study found that people who reported moderate alcohol use had a 20% lower chance of having a major cardiovascular event, compared to those with low alcohol intake.
FUN FACT: Cheese
Cheese takes up about 1/10 the volume of the milk it was made from.
