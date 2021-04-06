TIP OF THE WEEK
Different ways to cook chicken
One of the most versatile proteins used in meals is chicken. From being roasted to fried, chicken can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are a few different ways you can cook chicken to keep you and your family happy, according to TheSpruceEats.com.
— Roasted: Not only tasty, but roasting a chicken is also one of the easiest ways to prepare a family dinner.
— Baked: Prepared with chicken parts (i.e., individual drumsticks, thighs, breasts and wings), baked chicken is dredged in seasoned flour before cooking.
— Braised: Braising is a great technique for when you want to cook cheaper or less tender cuts of meat.
— Poached: Poached chicken is naturally low in fat and comes out moist and juicy. An added bonus is you’re left with a savory chicken broth that you can use for making sauces, soups and all kinds of other recipes.
— Fried: The key to deep-frying is maintaining the oil’s temperature between 325 F and 400 F. Hotter than that and most oils will start to smoke.
— Broiled: Broiled chicken is prepared using a smaller bird called a “broiler” (typically around two to three pounds) which is either split open around the backbone so that it can be cooked flat or simply halved.
— Grilled: Skinless, boneless chicken breasts are especially popular for the grill.
— Pan fried: A two-stage procedure that involves cooking the chicken in a hot pan with a small amount of fat and finishing it either in the oven or by simmering it in some sort of sauce.
— Smoked (whole): Using a smoker (or grill set up as a smoker), the chicken is covered with a flavorful spice rub and then left to slowly cook over low heat.
DRINK
Drinks of choice
According to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll, almost 6 out of every 10 people (55%) believe their drink of choice “says a lot” about what kind of person they are. Fruity drink fans were most likely to describe their personalities as “fun” (54%) rather than “serious” (33%), and “carefree” (48%) rather than “driven” (36%).
FUN FACT: Crackers
During the baking process, if the crackers have holes in them, it prevents air bubbles from ruining the product.
