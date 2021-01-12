TIP OF THE WEEK
Avoid these common multicooker mistakes
Millions of people have caught on to the multicooker cooking craze. Although there are many benefits of using these combination devices, mistakes can still be made. Here are some of the most common mistakes, according to Food52.com:
1. Using too much liquid: Many recipes call for too much water, which can make your food taste bland or overcooked. Find recipes that don’t require you to sauté afterward each time. If your food is bland and watery despite this, reduce the added water and add more seasoning.
2. Forgetting to deglaze: If you brown things on the sauté function and are not absolutely fanatical about deglazing that cooker, then you will likely get a burn message later. To deglaze your cooker, add in 1/4 cup of water, and scrape up all that fond. Allow the water to evaporate completely, and then proceed as directed.
3. Venting and sealing: Don’t forget to turn the knob from venting to sealing. If you open up your cooker to find a burned mess or uncooked food, check to ensure you really did close the valve to sealing.
4. Underestimating cook times: Be sure to understand the total elapsed time, not just time under pressure. Be sure to add in the 10 minutes for the cooker to come to pressure and 10 minutes for the natural pressure release.
5. Using quick release for foamy or high-liquid volumes: Do not open up the valve on a cooker that is still under pressure. If you do, you won’t just get steam, you’ll get bits of food and hot liquid, making a mess of your kitchen counters and cabinets.
DRINK
Tea and coffee could boost life expectancy
According to a study published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, researchers in Japan found that drinking both tea and coffee in the same day could extend life expectancy. While both drinks, separately, have been linked to numerous health benefits, researchers observed the risks of premature death were lowest among study participants who drank both four cups of tea and two cups of coffee every day.
FUN FACT
Brown sugar
Brown sugar is no less refined than white sugar. The only difference is that some of the molasses that is removed in the refining process is added back in.
