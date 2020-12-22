TIP OF THE WEEK
Keep food safety in mind during the holidays
Holiday family meals might not be as big this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many families opting to stay home, but it’s still a time to be aware of food safety. Here are a few tips from the Southwest Utah Public Health Foundation:
— Keep meats and eggs separate from other food, from the shopping cart to the fridge to preparation. Wash fresh produce thoroughly before preparation. Always wash your hands thoroughly before eating and preparing food and after handling raw meat. Do not handle or prepare food if you are sick.
— Germs can reproduce rapidly when foods are left at room temperature. Food should be kept either hot (at least 140 degrees) or cold (40 degrees or below). Avoid keeping perishable food out on tables or counters for “grazing” for longer than two hours.
— Generally, bacteria in food can be killed by adequate cooking. Roast, hams, steaks, chops and whole pork should be cooked to a temperature of 145 degrees. Ground meats, especially beef, should be cooked to 160 degrees. Turkey, chicken, casseroles and leftovers should be cooked to 165 degrees.
— Using an accurate meat thermometer is the only way to ensure these foods have been cooked to the safe minimum internal temperature. Insert the thermometer into the center of the meat to get a reading, and clean between uses.
— If you buy a frozen turkey for your holiday feast, remember that it will need to thaw. The safest way is in the refrigerator: 24 hours for every five pounds, up to six days before cooking. The alternative is to submerge in cold water 30 minutes for every pound, changing the water every half hour.
FUN FACT
Gingerbread
Gingerbread houses originated in
Germany during the 16th century.
DRINK
Crimson Christmas Punch
16 servings
— 5 cups Tropical Punch
— 1 cup cranberry juice
— 1 cup pineapple juice
— 1/2 cup lemon juice
— 4-5 cups ginger ale
— 1 pint raspberry sherbert
Make sure all ingredients are chilled. Combine all juices into a large punch bowl. Add ginger all slowly to keep as much fizz as possible. Add scoops of raspberry sherbet & let sit for a few minutes. Serve with a ladle.
