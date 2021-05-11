TIP OF THE WEEK
Make restaurant-quality salads at home
Throwing some leafy greens into a bowl with some dressing is technically considered a salad, but there are numerous ways you can jazz up any salad. According to a study conducted by the UCLA School of Public Health, those who eat salads and raw vegetables with salad dressing have considerably higher levels of vitamins C, E and folic acid, which are key nutrients in promoting a healthy immune system.
Here are a few tips for making restaurant-quality salads at home, according to Thekitchn.com:
1. Make the salad dressing: The classic ratio for basic homemade vinaigrette is three parts oil to one part vinegar. However, you can skew it more towards two to one if you like your dressings on the acidic side. Once you know the ratio, you can mix and match with lots of ingredients. Whisk in mustard or honey to keep it emulsified, or add flavor with chili flakes, shallots and herbs.
2. Season your greens: Chefs make a point of seasoning the greens, not just the dressing, with a touch of salt and pepper. Fresh produce shines with a little salt and pepper mixed in, too.
3. Use a mix of greens: Romaine and iceberg have more of a crunch than spinach or arugula. And watercress and arugula will add a peppery bite compared to mild Bibb lettuce or simple green leaf lettuce.
4. Mix in fresh herbs: Salads are the perfect place to use up whatever herbs you have in your refrigerator, but you can also lean all the way in and use leafier herbs like cilantro or parsley as a green in their own right.
5. Don’t fear the fat: A few easy ways to bring fat to your salad is with the dressing, or ingredients like avocado, toasted nuts, bacon, smoked salmon or cheese.
6. Dress it before you plate it: Wait until just before you eat to add the dressing so the salad won’t turn soggy. Start adding a little at a time; you can always add more.
DRINK
Children and coffee
According to a 2017 study conducted by the National Coffee Association, 37% of children ages 13-18 drink coffee every day, which is an increase from 23% in 2014 and 31% in 2016.
FUN FACT
Peanuts have an oil that is used as an ingredient while making glycerol, which is a main component of nitroglycerin.
