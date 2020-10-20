TIP OF THE WEEK
Healthy fall foods to try
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 90% of Americans don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables despite the numerous health benefits.
Here are some fall fruits and vegetables, and how they can benefit your health according to EverydayHealth.com:
1. Blueberries: Although most might think of blueberries as a summer fruit, they contain disease-fighting phytochemicals. Blueberries contain almost 1.8 grams (g) of fiber per half cup, which is 6% your daily value (DV), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
2. Apples: A medium apple has almost 4.4 g of fiber, which gives you nearly 16 percent of your DV in 95 calories, according to the USDA. Eating the skin increases the vitamin C you are getting (per medium apple, you get 8.4 mg, or about 9% of the DV).
3. Pears: Offering heart-friendly fiber, pears contains almost 8 mg of vitamin C (about 9% of your DV) and 206 mg of potassium (which is about 4% of your DV), in a medium pear, according to the USDA.
4. Winter squash: Any squash harvested in the fall is considered “winter squash” and is packed with vitamin A. With 1 cup of butternut squash, you get 745 mcg, which is almost 83% of your DV, making it an excellent source.
5. Pumpkin: A cup of cubed raw pumpkin gives you 3,600 mcg of beta-carotene, according to the USDA. You’ll also get 494 mcg of vitamin A in total, per cup.
DRINK
Need help sleeping?
If you are not getting enough sleep or have trouble falling asleep, here are a few drinks that can improve your sleep naturally, according to Healthline.com:
1. Cherry juice
2. Chamomile tea
3. Ashwagandha tea
4. Valerian tea
5. Peppermint tea
6. Warm milk
7. Golden milk
8. Almond milk
9. Banana-almond smoothie
FUN FACT
Ketchup
During the 1830s, ketchup was said to have medicinal properties. It was thought it would cure diarrhea, indigestion, jaundice and rheumatism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.