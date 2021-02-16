TIP OF THE WEEK
Reducing food waste
Each year, nearly 40 million tons of food is discarded by Americans. Equating to more than $161 billion, food waste accounts for approximately 30-40% of the U.S. food supply, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Here are a few EPA tips to reduce wasted food:
— Keep a running list of meals and their ingredients that your household already enjoys.
— Plan your meals for the week before you go shopping and buy only the things needed for those meals.
— Include quantities on your shopping list noting how many meals you’ll make with each item to avoid overbuying.
— Look in your refrigerator and cupboards first to avoid buying food you already have, make a list each week of what needs to be used up and plan upcoming meals around it.
— Find out how to store fruits and vegetables so they stay fresh longer inside or outside your refrigerator.
— Freeze, preserve, or can surplus fruits and vegetables — especially abundant seasonal produce.
— Many fruits give off natural gases as they ripen, making other nearby produce spoil faster. Store bananas, apples and tomatoes by themselves, and store fruits and vegetables in different bins.
— Wait to wash berries until you want to eat them to prevent mold.
— When you get home from the store, take the time to wash, dry, chop, dice, slice and place your fresh food items in clear storage containers for snacks and easy cooking.
— Plan an “eat the leftovers” night each week.
— Casseroles, stir-fries, frittatas, soups and smoothies are great ways to use leftovers, too.
DRINK
Lowering cholesterol
Many different drinks contain compounds that might help reduce cholesterol levels. According to MedicalNewsToday.com, green tea, soy milk, oat drinks, tomato juice, berry smoothies, cocoa drinks and plant milk smoothies are the best drinks to help lower your cholesterol levels.
FUN FACT
Wasabi
Most supermarket wasabi is actually horseradish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.