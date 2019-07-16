The U.S. Forest Service is mulling rules on food storage after incidents with bears this summer.
“This has been done in other parts of the country and we’re considering it here in Vermont,” Ethan Ready, public affairs officer for the Green Mountain National Forest, said Tuesday.
Ready said he was not prepared to talk about any of the specific restrictions being considered. Feeding bears is already illegal in Vermont.
“We’re in the process of discussing what that would look like,” he said. “The main issue is the food and people carrying and leaving food around and bears actively looking for food that’s been found in specific locations.”
Ready did not have specific data readily available Tuesday, but he said the Forest Service had received numerous reports of bears entering shelters and trying to get into backpacks. At the Inn at Long Trail, where the bar is frequented by through-hikers during the summer, co-owner Murray McGrath said he’s hearing numerous bear stories.
“Some guys were at the Groton shelter, and one got attacked,” McGrath said. “His trail name is now ‘Tasty Backpack.’ The bear ripped into his backpack and ate through it as he struggled to get it off. He was pretty scared.”
McGrath said his understanding was the attack was during the weekend and state officials found and killed the bear Monday. A call to the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon. McGrath said the bear had already been making a nuisance of itself prior to the attack.
“He was harassing the hikers around that shelter a lot,” he said, “He was not afraid at all.”
McGrath said he was not aware of any problems in the Rutland County area.
“We hear a lot of bears, but we haven’t had a lot of sightings,” he said. “Killington bears are more into dumpster diving off the access road.”
Ready said there was also an incident in the Sunderland area, but bear attacks in Vermont as a whole are uncommon.
“Bears are typically animals that, when they see people, will oftentimes find new space,” he said. “With increased visitation, more and more, and people sometimes being careless with food, bears are becoming interested in that food.”
In the meantime, the Forest Service sent out recommendations including always keep a clean camp, don’t leave food out that isn’t in use, keep food in “bear resistant” storage and keep sleeping areas free of food and odor. When bear-resistant containers are not available, campers in the back country are advised to hang food bags at least 10 feet off the ground and at least 5 feet from a tree limb that could support a bear, and tents should be placed at least 100 yards from food storage and cooking areas.
“It goes back to some of those principals like ‘leave no trace,’” Ready said. “That means not leaving half a hot dog. It means not leaving your bag of chips on the picnic table.”
