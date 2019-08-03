Two former Vermont Press Association presidents were recently selected for the 2019 Yankee Quill Award — New England's highest journalistic honor for lifetime achievement.
Ross Connelly is the retired editor and longtime co-publisher of the Hardwick Gazette.
Angelo Lynn is the owner and publisher of the Addison Independent in Middlebury, The Reporter in Brandon and the Mountain Times in Killington. He recently sold his share in the Essex Reporter and Colchester Sun.
Connelly and Lynn also are both former presidents of the New England Press Association.
Others selected are: Callie Crossley, a host for “Basic Black” on WGBH-TV in Boston; Dan Kennedy a media critic and journalism professor at Northeastern University in Boston; John C. Peterson of Connecticut who served for 50 years as a reporter, editor, publisher, group president and newspaper consultant.
Since 1960 the Academy of New England Journalists selects media members that have made extraordinary contributions and had a major impact and broad influence on journalism across the six states. Winners come from newspapers, broadcasting and academia.
The awards banquet is Oct. 10 in Worcester, Massachusetts, during the annual joint conference of the New England Society of News Editors and the New England Newspaper & Press Association.
