Ilene Blackman’s son said that she would have kept teaching right up to the end.
“She loved life, she loved teaching, she loved her students,” Seth Blackman said. “It brought her great joy to teach dance. She was teaching right up until COVID-19 shut everything down. ... She had incredible tenacity and strength.”
Blackman, who taught dance in the Rutland area for roughly half a century and co-founded two local theater troupes, died this week at the age of 81.
“She loved being on the stage,” said longtime friend Sandra Gartner, who shared the stage with Blackman in more than a dozen productions. “She was a born performer. I know her passion was dancing, but she loved theater of any kind, and she would bring that, that enthusiasm.”
Gartner said Blackman’s parents exposed her to the arts at an early age, and a dance class at a studio proved fateful. At the age of 18, she moved to New York City and started a career that took her to Broadway.
“Eventually, she married Jack Blackman, who was a set designer,” Gartner said. “They had two sons and they wanted to raise their children in the country, not in the city.”
Peter Marsh said he met Blackman shortly after she moved her family to Vermont in the early 1970s. Blackman wanted to get a theater group going in the Rutland area. She, Gartner and Marsh attended the initial meetings of what would become Actors Repertory.
They would drift apart but remain in-touch and active — Blackman would choreograph shows at Mill River Union High School, where Marsh was teaching — before joining back together in 2005 to create Vermont Actors Repertory Theatre.
On stage, Gartner said, Blackman would do whatever work was required to get to know her character, setting a standard for the rest of the cast. She brought a sense of professionalism to productions she was in.
“You’re doing this because you love it. You want to bring something to the audience and you want to learn something yourself,” she said. “She was a strict teacher — you’re going to do it right — but she didn’t make you feel bad if you couldn’t do it.”
Marsh said Blackman brought an “incredible sense of movement” to the roles she played.
“Any character she created would move gracefully,” Marsh said. “From her dance training, she understood the demands of making a character move onstage in a very believable way.”
He said that was particularly evident in an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” the group produced.
“She played one of the ghosts and made the movement really interesting in that,” he said.
Blackman’s other son, Farley Blackman, said he was always impressed by his mother’s independence and strength of spirit.
“I think the most valuable thing she ever taught me was to count on yourself, to work hard, and if you want something, to go after it,” he said. “It wasn’t something she sat down and taught me. It was something I learned by osmosis because that’s what she did.”
