WEST HAVEN — It was fitting that on a cool Father’s Day night at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, “Mr. Freeze” Stewart Friesen and “Ice Man” Evan Roberts were the stars of the show.
Friesen was undeniable on Sunday, winning the “Slate Valley 50” for the Short Track Super Series (STSS) Modifieds. The Canadian crowd favorite came from 15th on the starting grid to claim the $10,000 top prize and thrill the jam-packed grandstand.
Roberts, a 17-year-old rookie, won in the track’s weekly headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified division, while other feature winners during the busy night included Randy Ryan in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman class, and Brian Blake and Cody Dion in twin Mini Stock features.
Friesen was just part of a wild 50-lap race for the STSS Modifieds. The race had a decidedly international flair to it, as Australian Peter Britten and Canadian driver Steve Bernier were among those up front during the night. Britten drew the pole position and was leading the race when his car broke a right-rear shock at lap 14, drawing the third of 10 caution periods.
J.R. Hurlburt inherited the lead when Britten was forced to pit for repairs, lining up for the restart with Bernier, Matt Sheppard, and Adam Pierson behind him. Hurlburt and Sheppard waged a good battle for the lead, but contact between them eventually led to Sheppard slowing with a flat tire and pitting under the yellow flag at lap 27. Hurlburt then had to fend off Ajay Potrzebowski, Bernier, and Demetrios Drellos in succession before Friesen entered the fray.
With the ninth restart coming on lap 31, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, native Friesen lined up second to Hurlburt, but rocketed into the lead at the drop of the green. One final restart with nine laps remaining proved to be no challenge and Friesen pulled away for his second career win at Devil’s Bowl. Hurlburt held on for second and Bernier finished third.
Sheppard rebounded after his repairs to finish fourth, and Potrzebowski came back after a mid-race tire change to complete the top five.
The 40-lap Sportsman feature was a survival-of-the-fittest affair, but the finish was worth the wait. Fletcher’s Evan Roberts started on the outside of the front row and took the lead right away, first fending off Josh Masterson and then the surging trio of Mike Fisher, Tim LaDuc, and Troy Audet. Contact at lap 30 between Fisher and Audet took Fisher out of the race, and Audet was involved in a crash after the restart, leaving it down to just Roberts and LaDuc to fight for the win.
LaDuc, a multi-time Devil’s Bowl track champion, took control at the lap 31 restart, and then held Roberts off at the final restart on lap 35. But as the laps clicked away, Roberts reeled LaDuc in, and on the final corner LaDuc left an opening and fourth-generation driver Roberts filled the hole, muscling his way by to steal the first win of his career in the top class and bring the crowd to its feet in approval.
LaDuc settled for the runner-up finish ahead of double-duty racer Siemons, Hard Charger award winner David Boisclair, and Kevin Chaffee.
Orwell’s Randy Ryan scorched the Limited Sportsman field to take his second win of the season in a 25-lap run. Rookie Kamden Duffy started first and held the point for the first seven circuits, but Ryan took over at lap 8 and never looked back, even with a restart on lap 15. Ryan streaked away to outlast Duffy, Scott Towslee, Anthony Ryan, and Bob Kilburn.
The four-cylinder Mini Stock division was split into twin 20-lap A-features. The first race was limited to 15 laps by time constraints after a rough race, which was won by Bridport’s Brian Blake after a mid-race collision with Clemmy Bell. Blake was able to continue and grabbed his second win of the season, beating out Levi Cram, Adam Stewart, Luke Fellows, and Ronnie Alger.
The second Mini Stock feature went the full distance, and it was entertaining from start to finish. A pack of six cars diced for the lead every step of the way before Rutland’s Cody Dion was able to hold off all comers for the win. Jarrod Colburn, birthday boy Jake Mallory, Austin McKirryher, and Donald Olden rounded out the top five.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday at 7 p.m., as all six regular divisions are on the card including the $300-to-win special for the Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsmen, the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprints, and the 9th State Cannabis Crown Vics. Grandstand general admission is $15 for adults and free for children aged 12 and under. Infield drive-in parking is $20 for adults and free for kids.
OFFICIAL RESULTS – “Slate Valley 50” Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, Vt. Sunday, June 18, 2023 Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Modified Feature (50 laps) Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
1. (15) Stewart Friesen, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. 2. (3) J.R. Hurlburt, Otego, N.Y. 3. (5) Steve Bernier, St-Hyacinthe, Que. 4. (8) Matt Sheppard, Waterloo, N.Y. 5. (18) Ajay Potrzebowski II, Elmira, N.Y. 6. (11) Demetrios Drellos, Queensbury, N.Y. 7. (16) Erick Rudolph, Ransomville, N.Y. 8. (22) Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H. 9. (20) Francois Bernier, St-Hyacinthe, Que. 10. (21) Dillon Steuer, Bohemia, N.Y. 11. (1) Peter Britten, Brisbane, Q.L.D., Australia 12. (7) Adam Pierson, East Corinth, Vt. 13. (17) Brian Calabrese, Johnstown, N.Y. 14. (24) Corey Cormier, Middletown, N.Y. 15. (25) Chris Curtis, Canaan, Conn. 16. (6) Mike Mahaney, King Ferry, N.Y. 17. (13) Bobby Hackel, East Greenbush, N.Y. 18. (4) Andy Bachetti, Sheffield, Mass. 19. (12) Anthony Perrego, Montgomery, N.Y. 20. (10) Mat Williamson, St. Catharines, Ont. 21. (9) Tim Fuller, Edwards, N.Y. 22. (26) Shawn McPhee, Rutland, Vt. 23. (2) Marc Johnson, Guilderland, N.Y. 24. (19) Dave Camara, Poultney, Vt. 25. (23) Neil Stratton, North Bennington, Vt. 26. (21) David Schilling, East Greenbush, N.Y. Heat Winners: Mike Mahaney, Steve Bernier, Anthony Perrego, Demetrios Drellos Consi Winner: Dillon Steuer O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman Feature (25 laps) Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown # — denotes rookie
1. (10) Randy Ryan, Orwell, Vt. 2. (2) # Kamden Duffy, Richmond, N.H. 3. (8) Scott Towslee, Manchester, Vt. 4. (12) Anthony Ryan, Benson, Vt. 5. (1) Bob Kilburn, Fair Haven, Vt. 6. (4) Freddie Little, Salisbury, Vt. 7. (11) Gary English, Salisbury, Vt. 8. (15) Chris Murray, Fair Haven, Vt. 9. (3) Katrina Bean, Benson, Vt. 10. (20) # William Lussier Jr., Fair Haven, Vt. 11. (7) # Daryl Gebo, Orwell, Vt. 12. (13) Donald Williams, Ripton, Vt. 13. (9) Hunter Nutter, Orford, N.H. 14. (17) Justin Lilly, Castleton, Vt. 15. (6) Jason Quenneville, Quechee, Vt. 16. (16) Alex Layn, New Haven, Vt. 17. (5) William Duprey, Hydeville, Vt. 18. (18) Dakota Green, Cambridge, N.Y. 19. (19) A.J. Munger, Benson Landing, Vt. 20. (14) Holden Bass, Benson, Vt. Did Not Start: Timmy Aldrighetti, Bethel, Vt.; Aaron Clark, Bristol, Vt.; Chris Huntington, East Corinth, Vt.; E.J. Gallup, Gloversville, N.Y.; Kyle Kerr, Shoreham, Vt. Heat Winners: Freddie Little, Anthony Ryan, Scott Towslee Consi Winner: Alex Layn Mini Stock A-Feature #1 (20 laps – shortened to 15 laps by time limit) Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown # — denotes rookie
1. (14) Brian Blake, Cornwall, Vt. 2. (12) Levi Cram, Leicester, Vt. 3. (2) Adam Stewart, Benson, Vt. 4. (7) Luke Fellows, Swanton, Vt. 5. (9) Ronnie Alger, Orwell, Vt. 6. (3) # Justin Cook, Peru, N.Y. 7. (8) Clemmy Bell, Peru, N.Y. 8. (4) Nick Melotti, Mendon, Vt. 9. (5) Tom Severance, Fair Haven, Vt. 10. (16) Andrea Noble, Wells, Vt. 11. (6) Michael Jerome, Cornwall, Vt. 12. (10) Griff Mahoney, Bristol, Vt. 13. (1) Tim Robinson, Center Rutland, Vt. 14. (13) Chase Allen, Fair Haven, Vt. 15. (15) Niclaus Clark, Salisbury, Vt. 16. (11) Adam Mahoney, Whitehall, N.Y. Mini Stock A-Feature #2 (20 laps) Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown # — denotes rookie
1. (5) Cody Dion, Rutland, Vt. 2. (11) Jarrod Colburn, Rutland, Vt. 3. (4) Jake Mallory, Granville, N.Y. 4. (9) Austin McKirryher, Proctor, Vt. 5. (14) Donald Olden, Fair Haven, Vt. 6. (3) # Ryan Patch, Rutland, Vt. 7. (16) Jacob Demgard, Orwell, Vt. 8. (12) Craig Kirby, St. Albans, Vt. 9. (6) T.J. Knight, Wells, Vt. 10. (7) Tyler Bell, Peru, N.Y. 11. (2) Damian Olden, Rutland, Vt. 12. (10) Jake Barrows, Cornwall, Vt. 13. (15) Cory Collins, Colchester, Vt. 14. (8) Jakobee Alger, Orwell, Vt. 15. (13) Mark Mahoney, Brandon, Vt. 16. (1) Alton McCoy, Whitehall, N.Y. Sunoco Sportsman Modified Feature (40 laps) Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown # — denotes rookie
1. (2) # Evan Roberts, Fletcher, Vt. 2. (15) Tim LaDuc, Orwell, Vt. 3. (16) Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H. 4. (24) David Boisclair, Watervliet, N.Y. 5. (14) Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt. 6. (22) Billy Lussier, Fair Haven, Vt. 7. (3) Adam Piper, Leicester, Vt. 8. (12) Austin Comes, South Burlington, Vt. 9. (10) Brent Warren, Salisbury, Vt. 10. (21) Justin Comes, Fair Haven, Vt. 11. (18) Troy Audet, Bridport, Vt. 12. (8) Mike Fisher, Castleton, Vt. 13. (17) Travis Billington, South Glens Falls, N.Y. 14. (13) Jimmy Ryan, Shoreham, Vt. 15. (7) Vince Quenneville, Brandon, Vt. 16. (6) Walter J. Hammond, Canaan, N.H. 17. (30) Floyd Billington, South Glens Falls, N.Y. 18. (19) Travis Green, Wallkill, N.Y. 19. (26) Dylan Rabtoy, Swanton, Vt. 20. (9) Marty Kelly III, Shaftsbury, Vt. 21. (4) Walt Hammond Jr., Canaan, N.H. 22. (1) Josh Masterson, Bristol, Vt. 23. (11) Allan Hammond, Canaan, N.H. 24. (23) Anthony Warren, Shoreham, Vt. 25. (28) Bubba McPhee, Rutland, Vt. 26. (20) Wayne Stearns, Bradford, Vt. 27. (27) James Hanson, Orwell, Vt. 28. (5) Brian Whittemore, Pittsford, Vt. 29. (25) Tanner Warner, Gloversville, N.Y. 30. (29) Frank Hoard III, Manchester Center, Vt. Did Not Start: # Josh LeClaire, Plattsburgh, N.Y.; Daryl Nutting, Ballston Spa, N.Y.; Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald, Gansevoort, N.Y. Heat Winners: Josh Masterson, Evan Roberts, Adam Piper Consi Winner: Travis Green