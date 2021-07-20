The Recreation and Parks Department was told to start working on a new gazebo Tuesday.
The size, shape of that gazebo, its features and how it will be built all remain to be determined, but Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters told the Recreation Committee that she and the Rutland Parks Foundation just needed the go-ahead to start figuring all that out.
“We don’t know what we really need yet,” Peters said during the committee meeting, which was held in Main Street Park next to the gazebo, recently closed after being deemed unsafe because of deterioration of the concrete base. “We want permission from here to start the process. ... Let us do some research. ... In the meantime, if we can at least have some direction, the fundraising can start.”
John Pedone of the Rutland Parks Foundation said the group had commissioned an engineering study of the gazebo in preparation to do some restoration work. He said the plan changed when the engineers looked at the structure.
“They got real nervous,” he said. “Then the cement professionals came down, and they got even more nervous.”
There was general agreement that the new structure should resemble the old one as closely as possible, though Pedone said he had spoken to musicians who said it could stand to be bigger. David Wallstrom, another member of the foundation, said building an new gazebo would trigger modern regulations requiring changes like higher rails and handicap access.
Peters also said that surveys have shown a desire for bathrooms and electricity in city park. This led to a discussion of putting a building with restrooms and storage space at the cite of the former welcome kiosk. Alderman Tom DePoy, the committee chair, encouraged Peters and the foundation to include that in their planning and fundraising efforts.
“One shot — don’t piecemeal this,” he said. “If we’re going to do this, we might as well improve everything that needs to be improved here at once.”
The committee voted unanimously to “empower” the department and foundation to “start the process.” Committee votes are actually recommendations to the full Board of Aldermen, but DePoy told Peters she would not “have any problem.”
