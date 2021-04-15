In 1877 William Jordan Flake was arrested for unlawful plural marriage and served six months in Yuma, Arizona’s, famed prison.
Flake lived the rest of his life in Snowflake, Arizona, with his two wives and their 20 children and was a cattleman and community leader.
Flake is just one story visitors will learn about as they explore the Yuma Territorial Prison, established in 1875. Today the prison is an interesting museum, a real look into the way these prisoners lived. In the mid-1880s, more than 1,300 men were incarcerated at this prison because of the laws of the Morrill Anti-Bigamy Act in 1862.
The prison was nicknamed the Country Club on the Colorado (River), as it had more modern amenities than most prisons, and actually more than most Yuma homes at the time. It had electricity, forced ventilation, more than 2,000 books in the library, sanitation, two bathtubs and three showers, and a prison band. However, the heat made the prison extremely unbearable, so much so that another nickname for it was the Hell Hole.
The prison has been restored and is part of a state historic park. Visitors take a self-guided tour around the grounds and learn about the history of the state, Yuma, and the prison and prisoners. On average to walk the grounds and read some of the information in the artifacts room takes about two hours. For more diving into history of the prison and those who were incarcerated, allow a little longer. View the film before touring the grounds as it provides facts about the men and women who lived out their time here. It explains about the building of the prison and the dirty details on some of the inmates. Visitors gain an understanding of what they will see while spending time at the prison.
A visit offers an experience that gives insight to the Old West and what it was like to be locked up in Yuma. In the artifact room visitors will find many of the personal stories from the inmates, including that of Pearl Hart, the first woman to rob a stagecoach. She became a media sensation across the country. Learn about prison medicine and the hospital, too.
The prison is an easy walk, as most everything is on one level and paved. The museum is air conditioned, and there is a shop offering some unique items. There are great views of the Colorado River, as the prison sits up on a hill overlooking it. For updated opening times and information visit yumaprison.org.
For more on Yuma, go to visityuma.com.
