Officials with Green Mountain National Forest are scheduled to host a remote meeting Wednesday to kick off a proposal for management of forest land, primarily in the town of Chittenden, which could begin as early as 2023.
The meeting about the proposed “Telephone Gap” integrated resource project was arranged by the Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts of the Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) to begin the process which requires public input into a plan that would involve not only Chittenden, but also parts of Killington, Mendon, Pittsfield, Pittsford and Rutland Town and Goshen in Addison County and Stockbridge in Windsor County.
Jay Strand, a forest planner and environmental coordinator for the GMNF, said Wednesday would be an opportunity to provide information about the proposal to interested residents.
“It’s going to start out with a short presentation about where the project is located, what it’s all about, the resource conditions that currently exist there and what desired conditions we would like those resources to be in the future based on our forest land and resource management plan direction. In that gap in between those existing and desired conditions, we start to think about ways that we can move toward those desired conditions with actual management activities,” he said.
Some of the activities may include timber harvesting, improvement of wildlife habitat, development and maintenance of new or existing recreation trails and protection of endangered plant or wildlife habitats and cultural resources.
Strand estimated GMNF staff had spent one to two years learning about the forest land that would be affected by the Telephone Gap project, but the meeting will be a way to begin to engage with the public, which is a process likely to last through the early fall, to get residents’ feedback and local information they have about conditions, challenges or opportunities the research may have missed.
“We’ll combine their input with what we feel is needed on the landscape to move toward those desired conditions and meld them together into what we would call the final proposed action,” he said.
As an example, Strand said if residents knew that an area where timber harvesting was proposed was a habitat for a rare plant species or a cultural heritage site, that information would be valuable to learn early in the process.
“As best as we’ve been able to collect information over the course of the past few years, we certainly haven’t covered every acre out there. It’s a pretty vast project area. It involved over 30,000 acres of national forest land,” he said.
After Wednesday, there will be follow-up meetings, remote and in-person, specific to certain topics for interested residents, according to Strand.
Invitations have been sent out to Wednesday’s meeting to more than 400 residents, state and federal organizations, area towns and property owners whose land is in the national forest area expected to be affected. Strand said there’s up to 40,000 acres of land in the project that’s not owned by the GMNF, most of it belonging to individuals although some is owned by the state or a town.
The Telephone Gap project is the focus of GMNF forest service planning efforts from 2019 to 2022. Actual implementation is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2023.
The virtual meeting, scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, will be conducted through Microsoft Teams and can be joined through an internet browser or a mobile application. See www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60192 online for available presentation materials, a landscape assessment and maps posted to the project website.
Strand said the meeting was planned at a time when the state was still under the emergency order declared by Gov. Phil Scott and meetings were not planned as in-person events in most cases. With Vermont’s high rate of vaccination, those restrictions have been lifted but Strand said the GMNF staff decided to retain the “virtual format.”
“We felt there still might be a lot of individuals who won’t feel comfortable gathering with large numbers of people indoors and also, we thought this might be something we might want to do even if the pandemic is in our rear view mirror completely to afford the opportunity (to attend) for members of the public who aren’t able to drive to an in-person meeting,” he said.
If the meeting is well-attended and the GMNF gets positive feedback, Strand added, there might be remote attendance options for future meetings.
There will be time for questions at the meeting and some discussion of future steps.
Visit the site at tinyurl.com/nkrn9td7 to learn more about joining the meeting through the web.
