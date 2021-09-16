6 Years Old. Neutered Male. Rotti Mix. Black and Tan.
What position would you play in baseball? I would be an outfielder, I love to catch the ball and run with it! My new family will want to make sure they have lots of tennis balls, I have been known to carry two at a time. When not playing or catching the ball my favorite place is to hang out with my family. I love to take long walks and as I heal from surgery I can increase the length each day. I am not one that really likes to snuggle but being close is very important to me. I arrived on April 8 at the shelter with my best friend that has been adopted. We were dropped in the parking lot at the shelter late at night or early morning. I do like to ride in the car. I think teens and adults would be a good fit for me. I am a little intense with cats so maybe no cats in the home would be best. I enjoy going outside no matter what the weather is – rain, snow, sleet -I love the outdoors! I was placed in foster while I was waiting for surgery on my knee and then for recovery. I have never had an accident in the home. If you are looking for a great companion please call the shelter. I am back in the foster home because I was too stressed out here at the shelter so an appointment will need to be made for a meet and greet.
