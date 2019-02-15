On Thursday, February 14 reporter Patrick McArdle spoke with Governor Phil Scott, a year after the shootings in Parkland about how this tied into the Jack Sawyer case, gun legislation in Vermont and Scott's recent work with the N.E.A. The full story will be in the weekend edition of the Rutland Herald and Barre Times Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.