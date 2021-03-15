The late Art Crowley loved a singalong.
In his memory, Grace Congregational Church will mark St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday with its first Crowley Singalong. The public is invited to gather on the church lawn on Court Street between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Sheets of lyrics will be provided. Mary Crowley, Art Crowley’s widow, said the event was inspired by the singalong at the reception following his celebration of life in 2019.
“We used to go, many years ago, to a restaurant, a bar downtown, the Carriage House,” Mary Crowley said. “A woman whose last name was Keefe used to lead people in Irish singalongs. ... There were a lot of people who got together there on St. Patrick’s Day.”
Crowley said her husband’s favorites included “When Irish Eyes are Smiling,” “Danny Boy” and “Too Ra Loo Ra Loo Ral.”
Allistair Stout, Grace Church’s minister of music, said the selection Wednesday will draw not just from the Irish singalong traditions, but those of his native Scotland as well as the United States. He said the Irish and Scottish traditions had several similarities.
“I think they’re both rooted in the Celtic tradition,” he said. “The Scottish ones are based on sea shanties. I’m from the north of Scotland — so far north they almost don’t see themselves as Scottish, but as Scandinavian influenced ... Vikings, sea weather, that sort of thing.”
Stout said the harmonies of Scottish singalongs are influenced by fiddles and bagpipes.
For the American selections, Stout said there will be a mix of patriotic tunes and religious ones.
“Gospel — you also have, in terms of religious singalongs, you have Southern harmony, the Sacred Heart — wonderful, easy, but very cheerful hymns,” he said. “It’s lots of open harmonies, nothing too close.”
