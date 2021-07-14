Habitat for Humanity will finish the Hickory Street project.
The Rutland Housing Authority has long-since finished tearing down the former Forest Park housing development and replacing them with the modern apartments on the newly created Hickory Street. This week, the RHA deeded a small yet-undeveloped lot on Hickory Street to Habitat for Humanity, which plans to subdivide the property and use it for three houses.
“We had looked at some options (for developing the lot) over the years,” RHA executive director Kevin Loso said. “When Habitat expressed an interest, we thought this was a great way to finish the streetscape and do some good work in the community. ... We had talked about a couple things, but our interest was single-family home ownership opportunities. The stars aligned and we’re working with Habitat.”
Loso said the lot was less than half an acre — 0.43 acres. Eric Solsaa of the local Habitat for Humanity chapter said they plan to build three houses there over the next three years.
“We’ve been working with Kevin Loso for quite some time,” Solsaa said. “They approached us over a year ago. The property had to go from Housing and Urban Development to Rutland Housing Authority to us. If we can start with not having to purchase land it helps us with fundraising, being able to put money right into the building.”
Habitat for Humanity builds houses using volunteer labor and as much donated material as possible and sells them at cost to a qualified family, financing a 30-year, zero-interest mortgage. Qualified families make between 45% and 70% of median income, have a small enough debt load to afford the payments and have to have a “documented need” for better housing.
Loso said he hopes to work with Habitat for Humanity on a program that lets families use subsidized housing vouchers for home ownership rather than rental properties.
Solsaa said it usually costs them about $120,000 to build a house, much of which gets offset by the donation of building materials. He said the high cost of building materials is likely to complicate that, but that the organization will raise whatever it has to raise.
The chapter has done a house a year since its establishment in 2016, though it skipped 2020 due to the pandemic. He said they hope to break ground on the first Hickory Street house in the next month.
“We’re always taking applicants,” he said. “We’re working very closely with one family right now. Nothing is ever set in stone. ... With two of our homes, we started out with a family and we ended up building it for someone else.”
