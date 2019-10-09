ELMIRA, N.Y. - It was an evening to remember on Saturday at Elmira Country Club, as guests from around New York and traveling from as far as North Carolina and Florida gathered to celebrate the induction of four new members into the New York State Golf Hall of Fame.
The 2019 class included John Baldwin of Port Washington, Mary Anne Widman Levins of Elmira (and Rutland), Joey Sindelar of Horseheads and the late Walter Travis of Garden City.
Levins was introduced by her oldest daughter, Keely.
“I’m overwhelmed. It’s been over 30 years since I’ve played competitive golf. I am quite humbled, honored and thrilled to be here at Elmira Country Club. The New York State Golf Association has always been wonderful to me. Betty Deeley, I am one of her girls. She spent over forty years nurturing women in golf in New York State,” said Levins looking back on her days of competitive golf, from which she retired in the mid-80s.
Levins picked up a golf club at age 3. Growing up, she was interested in many sports, becoming an eight-time letter winner in high school while participating on teams for basketball, swimming, track, softball and golf.
She was the first to play on the Elmira Free Academy boys golf team, and did so beginning her freshman year. She was also the first girl to win Elmira CC’s junior championship.
Her streak continued, as she was the first female from New York State to be named to the All-American Scholastic team. She earned this honor after finishing in fourth at the National Prep All-American Golf Tournament as a senior. She was also the first from New York to ever be invited to that tournament.
In 1980, after graduating from EFA, she competed in her first U.S. Women’s Open as an amateur. She also participated in the LPGA’s Corning Classic that summer, and then again in 1981.
Levins’ golf career took off during her years with the Duke University Women’s Golf Team. Throughout her time as a Blue Devil, Levins was a three-time All-American (1982, 1983, 1984), National Golfer of the Year (1984), and won a record 12 collegiate tournaments. She was a team captain with the program and the NCAA’s top-ranked female golfer during her final season at Duke (1983-84). She also earned a place in collegiate history, becoming the first ACC individual champion in 1984.
In 1982 at Ives Hill, she captured her first NYS Women’s Amateur title in 38 holes over Rochester’s Jamie DeWeese in brutal 90-degree heat. The following year, she successfully defended at Colgate University’s Seven Oaks Golf Club over DeWeese, this time, 4 and 3.
In 1983, she was a 36-hole qualifying medalist (147) during the U.S. Women’s Amateur. She was also the Women’s Eastern Amateur Champion at Seabrook Island Resort in South Carolina.
She opted not to defend her NYS Women’s Am title in 1984, having instead participated in the U.S. Women’s Open.
After an impressive senior season at Duke and a number-one ranking, Levins was selected to be a member of the 1984 U.S. Curtis Cup team that was contested at Muirfield in Scotland. Team USA defeated GBI 9 ½ to 8 ½. She followed the prestigious team event with appearances in the Women’s British Amateur, Western Amateur, U.S. Women’s Open, Women’s National Amateur and the Canadian Amateur.
She turned professional and earned non-exempt status on the LPGA in 1985 through Qualifying School. She then played on the Futures Tour ranks in 1986 and ‘87.
Mary Anne married in 1986 to James Levins, an attorney, and after struggles during her first few seasons as a pro, decided to retire to become a stay-at-home mother and raise a family.
Levins participated in the U.S. Women’s Open five times during her short career.
In the late 90s, the Levins family moved from the Southern Tier of New York to Rutland, Vermont to enjoy a more vital winter outdoor lifestyle for their four children; two boys and two girls, whom all have become avid in both golf and cross-country skiing. Her youngest daughter, Chloe, who’s won two Vermont State Amateurs, is a member of the United States Biathalon team and finishing up her senior year at Middlebury College. Two of her other children, Jimmy and Keely, both captained X-C Skiing and Golf during their time at Middlebury. Keely is now a writer and editor for Golf Digest and Jimmy is an orthopedic surgeon. She also has a son Augie who is an electrical engineer.
