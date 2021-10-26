Don’t be scared: The Rutland Halloween Parade is back. The parade, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to step off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said the parade has 71 floats, which puts this year’s parade close to the 80 or so it would have had in a typical pre-COVID year.
“We’re getting it back on its feet,” Peters said. “We’re excited. We have a lot of volunteers.”
One change this year is that marchers and people on floats will no longer throw candy into the crowd. Instead, Peters said, members of the Rutland High School Key Club will distribute more than 5,000 prepackaged bags of candy to children along the parade route. She said a “candy train” will lead the parade.
“It’ll be a little bit ahead,” she said. “It’ll make stops.”
Peters said the throwing of candy from floats has been something the parade’s organizers have wanted to rein in for some time.
“If you’ve ever done crowd control, you’d know why,” she said. “It’s a big safety issue.”
Children ducking under the ropes and into the street after candy that didn’t make it to the crowds on the sidewalk creates a hazard, according to Peters.
“It is not a fun experience,” she said. “It is extremely scary, especially around sharp turns.” Peters assured there would be plenty of candy to go around, as numerous sponsors had contributed.
“We have been overloaded with candy at the rec,” she said.
Peters said she is keeping a wary eye on the weather forecast, which as of Tuesday put the chance of rain at 60%. The parade was moved from Halloween to the Saturday prior several years ago to leave the holiday itself as a rain date, but Peters said it would not move except for the most extreme weather.
“It’s so hard for people to switch their plans,” she said. “It’s so big. We have to get police; we have to get security. That’s why it’s so hard — it’s personnel.” Peters said the exact route and associated road closures would be published later this week on the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department’s Facebook page.
