A new face has taken the charge of leading Rutland’s Grace Congregational Church in the pastoral role as of Nov. 1.
The Rev. Terry Hanley, a member of the church, was selected to take the place of former interim pastor Rhonda Myers, and is the first permanent pastor the church has had in roughly two years.
“I’m so impressed with the place that Grace is, in terms of (how they’re) positioned for some great service to the community. (There is) fabulous fellowship in the group. There’s just so much to be excited about at Grace coming out of the COVID difficulties of the past couple of years,” Hanley said. “I feel like I have won the lottery to be in this group, and to be the pastor of this church.”
Working in conjunction with the Vermont United Church of Christ, Grace Church gathered a search committee of congregation members early in 2022 that was tasked with conducting a nationwide search to fill the position. Of the numerous applications received for the position, 10 candidates were chosen for interviews, which then narrowed the group to four potential pastors before Hanley was chosen as the successor.
“(He will) really bring some stability to the pastoral role,” said Grace Church Head of Council Brian Kerns. “There’s been a lot of disruption and change with the church. I’ll be honest, we’ve lost some folks and membership has taken a little bit of a hit. So, he’s got some rebuilding to do there.”
Kerns said Hanley will define what the next era for Grace will be, and work with community members to find out what direction they want direction to take.
Julia Wyman, a lifelong member of the church and the co-leader of the search and call committee, said this idea of rebuilding and bringing innovation to Grace Church was central to the interviewing process.
She said it became clear that Hanley was the person who could achieve those goals. “I was really passionate about wanting to make sure that the next person who led Grace was humble, kind, loving, innovative and was going to be able to meet Grace where it’s at but also bring Grace to a whole new level as the years progressed,” Wyman said. “We wanted candidates to think about churches in general, the state of churches in our world right now and how people aren’t flocking necessarily to churches as a place to grow their spirituality.”
Marci Wheeler, a member of the church since 2016 and the other co-leader of the search and call committee, said another important measure that Hanley met was his understanding of the importance that music holds to the congregation.
“A continued partnership with our Music Minister Alastair Stout is really important to us. That was one of the things that we stressed during our interview process — that’s one of our strengths at Grace Church,” Wheeler said. “Also (important is) just continuing and enhancing what we do, our ministry and outreach, through Terry and his experience, ideas and vision.”
She added that Hanley’s humble attitude, love for the Rutland community, and strong interpersonal skills made him immediately stand out. She said the congregation is looking forward to the partnership.
Ordained 25 years ago, Hanley said pastoring always has been a part of his life.
Most recently, Hanley served as associate minister at Federated Church of Castleton for roughly three years. He also is a registered nurse of 16 years, and has spent the past five years working at Spring Lake Ranch in Cuttingsville — a long-term residential mental health and substance abuse treatment center.
Going forward, Hanley said he is listening carefully to the needs of his congregation and the greater Rutland community, and said he is hopeful to grow the church in disciples and numbers.
“It’s no surprise that, in worshiping the God of love, the biggest thing that I hope for our church is that we grow in love,” Hanley said. “I think we have great treasures that we have maybe sat on or not always known how to offer to the people outside the stained glass. We have a lot of great things in our tradition to offer a culture that is polarized, anxious and struggling in so many ways. And obviously, in the church or in any faith community, we don’t have perfection, but we certainly have the tradition, the good news and the motivation to reach out and remember what it means to be human with each other.”
