HEALTH STAT
300 million
According to the CDC, Operation Warp Speed’s goal is to produce and deliver 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021.
CONDITIONS 101
What are cold sores?
Cold sores, also known as fever blisters, are a common viral infection that cause small, fluid-filled blisters to appear on and around your lips. These blisters are often grouped together in patches. When a blister breaks, a scab will form that can last for days. Cold sores usually heal in about two to three weeks. They usually do not scar.
“Cold sores spread from person to person by close contact, such as kissing,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “They’re usually caused by herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), and less commonly herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2). Both of these viruses can affect your mouth or genitals and can be spread by oral sex. Cold sores are contagious even if you don’t see the sores. There’s no cure for cold sores, but treatment can help manage outbreaks. Prescription antiviral pills or creams can help sores heal more quickly. And they may reduce the frequency, length and severity of future outbreaks.”
The first time you have a cold sore, symptoms might not arise for up to 20 days after first being exposed to the virus. Recurrences tend to be less severe than the first outbreak. During recurrences, sores often appear at the same spot each time.
NUTRITION STATION
Can chili peppers help you live longer?
Capsaicin, the chemical compound that gives peppers their spice, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and, according to Well+Good, may help improve longevity.
A 2015 Chinese study concluded that, of the almost half a million participants, those who consumed more spicy foods were less likely to die of all causes (especially of cancer, heart disease and respiratory diseases) than those who never or rarely ate spicy foods. The study concluded the effect may be due to capsaicin.
“The Chinese researchers found that the benefits of capsaicin were cumulative; people who ate spicy foods six or seven times per week were least likely to die of any cause,” says Well+Good. “But eating spicy meals even a couple of times a week seemed to have some benefit.”
