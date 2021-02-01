CONDITIONS 101
What are the symptoms of shingles?
Shingles is a viral infection that can cause a painful rash. It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox. The virus remains in nerve tissue near your spinal cord and brain, inactive, after you’ve had chickenpox, and may reactivate as shingles.
According to the Mayo Clinic, “Shingles isn’t a life-threatening condition, but it can be very painful. Vaccines can help reduce the risk of shingles. Early treatment can help shorten a shingles infection and lessen the chance of complications. The most common complication is postherpetic neuralgia, which causes shingles pain for a long time after your blisters have cleared.”
Pain — often the first sign of shingles — can be very intense for some. It is possible to experience pain from shingles without developing a rash. A shingles rash usually manifests as a stripe of blisters that wraps around either side of your torso. It can develop around one eye or on one side of the neck or face.
You are more likely to develop shingles if you:
— Are older than 50.
— Have certain diseases that weaken your immune system, such as HIV/AIDS and cancer.
— Are undergoing cancer treatments, like radiation or chemotherapy. These can lower your resistance to diseases and may trigger shingles.
— Are taking certain medications, such as drugs designed to prevent rejection of transplanted organs as well as prolonged use of steroids.
HEALTH STAT: 5.2
According to the CDC, Black women with at least a college degree are 5.2 times more likely to die in childbirth than their white counterparts.
NUTRITION STATION
Pesto makes eating greens easier, more convenient
It can be hard to get enough veggies and greens in your diet if you’re busy. According to Well+Good, pesto is a convenient and easy way to add some to whatever you’re eating.
“Pesto is one of my all-time favorite plant-loving secrets — yes, you could sit down and eat a whole salad, but you could take all of that leafy green, nutty, and garlicky goodness and turn it into a delicious sauce that you can add to just about everything,” writes Liz Moody for Well+Good. “I love to prep a big batch of pesto at the beginning of the week and use it to up the greens quotient on all of my dishes. I’ll dollop it on eggs, use it on quesadillas, dip carrots in it as a snack, and toss it with cooked pasta for a 10-minute dinner.”
