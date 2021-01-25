CONDITIONS 101
How to prevent jet leg
Jet lag, a temporary sleep problem that can affect those who travel across multiple time zones, can cause daytime fatigue, a general unwell feeling, difficulty staying alert and even gastrointestinal issues. Although jet leg disorder can reduce the comfort of your vacation or business trip, there are measures you can take to minimize its effects.
“Your body has its own internal clock (circadian rhythms) that signals your body when to stay awake and when to sleep,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Jet lag occurs because your body’s clock is still synced to your original time zone, instead of to the time zone where you’ve traveled. The more time zones crossed, the more likely you are to experience jet lag.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, here are the best ways to prevent the effects of jet leg:
— Arrive early. If you have an important meeting or other event that requires you to be in top form, try to arrive a few days early to give your body a chance to adjust.
— Get plenty of rest before your trip. Starting out sleep-deprived makes jet lag worse.
— Gradually adjust your schedule before you leave. If you’re traveling east, try going to bed one hour earlier each night for a few days before your departure. Go to bed one hour later for several nights if you’re flying west. If possible, eat meals closer to the time you’ll be eating them at your destination.
— Regulate bright light exposure. Because light exposure is one of the prime influences on your body’s circadian rhythm, regulating light exposure may help you adjust to your new location.
In general, exposure to light in the evening helps you adjust to a later than usual time zone (traveling westward), while exposure to morning light can help you adapt to an earlier time zone faster (traveling eastward).
• Stay on your new schedule. Set your watch to the new time before you leave. Once you reach your destination, try not to sleep until the local nighttime, no matter how tired you are. Try to time your meals with local mealtimes, too.
— Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water before, during and after your flight to counteract the dehydrating effects of dry cabin air. Dehydration can make jet lag symptoms worse. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, as these can dehydrate you and affect your sleep.
— Try to sleep on the plane if it’s nighttime at your destination. Earplugs, headphones and eye masks can help block out noise and light. If it’s daytime where you’re going, resist the urge to sleep.
NUTRITION STATION
Make your coffee healthier
For many us, coffee is a vital part of waking up and being productive in the morning. Though cream and sugar can make coffee more appealing to some, there are ways to enhance the experience without making the caffeinated beverage less healthy.
“A super easy way to add flavor without the extra calories and sugar is to use cinnamon, nutmeg, food-grade lavender or another spice to your coffee grounds before brewing,” recommends Eat This, Not That. “Putting these in before you hit the start button helps infuse the flavor with the grounds.”
HEALTH STAT
15
Whether indoors or outdoors, you are more likely to contract or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period, according to the CDC.
