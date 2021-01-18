STUDY SAYS
Most COVID-19 transmission comes from people who don’t have symptoms
A new study published in JAMA estimates that transmission of COVID-19 from asymptomatic individuals accounts for more than half of all transmissions.
The decision analytical model used assumed that 30% of individuals infected with COVID-19 never develop symptoms and are 75% as infectious as those who do. These baseline assumptions imply that those who never show symptoms may account for about 24% of all transmission. The study estimated that 59% of all transmission came from asymptomatic transmission — 35% from presymptomatic individuals and 24% from individuals who never develop symptoms.
“In this decision analytical model of multiple scenarios of proportions of asymptomatic individuals with COVID-19 and infectious periods, transmission from asymptomatic individuals was estimated to account for more than half of all transmissions,” according to the study. “In addition to identification and isolation of persons with symptomatic COVID-19, effective control of spread will require reducing the risk of transmission from people with infection who do not have symptoms. These findings suggest that measures such as wearing masks, hand hygiene, social distancing, and strategic testing of people who are not ill will be foundational to slowing the spread of COVID-19 until safe and effective vaccines are available and widely used.”
NUTRITION STATION
Eating healthier starts with a pantry refresh
Resolving to eat healthier can be intimidating. Where do you begin? The pantry. Here how Well+Good recommends tackling a pantry refresh:
“You can’t get excited about cooking healthy food if you don’t even know what you have. Go through your cabinets and get rid of anything that’s way expired. Then, arrange what you do have in a way that’s visible and free from clutter so you have a clean slate to start your month. Next, stock up on spices — they’re going to be key for adding flavor to all of your plant-based foods. My go-to spice cabinet includes cinnamon, turmeric, smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, Herbes de Provence (a French spice blend that includes thyme, basil, rosemary, tarragon, and bay leaf), and cardamom.”
